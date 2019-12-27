'Ursula' has no more direct effect on Philippines, cold front to bring rains

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) no longer has any direct effect on the Philippine landmass as it continues to stray further from the country, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

“Ursula” was last monitored 335 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, traveling northwest at a slow 10 km per hour at 4 a.m. It packs maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. press briefing on Friday.

The typhoon’s center remains over the West Philippine Sea and it is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility within the next 24 hours.

Weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz said a frontal system can be observed in the northern part of Luzon, where the tail end of a cold front is said to bring rains.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, in particular, are expected to face scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms within 24 hours due to the frontal system.

"Samantala, yung outer rain bands ng bagyong si Ursula ay medyong nagdudulot pa rin ho ng light rains dito sa ilang bahagi ng Zambales at Bataan,” De la Cruz said.

(Meanwhile, the outer rain bands of Typhoon Ursula continue to bring light rains in parts of Zambales and Bataan.)

“Sa kasalukuyan ho yan pero sa susunod na mga oras ay inaasahan natin na mag-i-improve na ang weather doon.”

(However, the weather is expected to improve within the next several hours.)

All Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals have been lifted.