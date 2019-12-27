SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A house destroyed at the height of Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) is seen in Balasan town in Iloilo province on December 26, 2019. Typhoon Phanfone swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said on on December 26. STR / AFP
STR / AFP
'Ursula' has no more direct effect on Philippines, cold front to bring rains
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 6:57am

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) no longer has any direct effect on the Philippine landmass as it continues to stray further from the country, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

“Ursula” was last monitored 335 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, traveling northwest at a slow 10 km per hour at 4 a.m. It packs maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. press briefing on Friday.

The typhoon’s center remains over the West Philippine Sea and it is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility within the next 24 hours.

Weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz said a frontal system can be observed in the northern part of Luzon, where the tail end of a cold front is said to bring rains.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, in particular, are expected to face scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms within 24 hours due to the frontal system.

"Samantala, yung outer rain bands ng bagyong si Ursula ay medyong nagdudulot pa rin ho ng light rains dito sa ilang bahagi ng Zambales at Bataan,” De la Cruz said.

(Meanwhile, the outer rain bands of Typhoon Ursula continue to bring light rains in parts of Zambales and Bataan.)

“Sa kasalukuyan ho yan pero sa susunod na mga oras ay inaasahan natin na mag-i-improve na ang weather doon.”

(However, the weather is expected to improve within the next several hours.)

All Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals have been lifted.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES URSULA PH URSULAPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US State Department has process to follow in ban on De Lima's jailers — Panelo
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"That is a contradiction. There is a standing invitation. Kung totoo ‘yun eh ‘di sana hindi na," presidential...
Headlines
fb tw
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign...
Headlines
fb tw
No signing of budget by yearend
By Christina Mendez | 8 hours ago
President Duterte is likely to sign the P4.1-trillion national budget only in January next year, which means the government...
Headlines
fb tw
In the wake of ‘Ursula:’ Typhoon leaves trail of damage in Visayas
By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
One of the strongest typhoons to hit the country this year, Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone), did...
Headlines
fb tw
US-Philippines ties still 'perfect' despite travel ban on De Lima detainers — Locsin
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
The foreign affairs secretary also defended the arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima as perfectly legal.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 minute ago
'Ursula' claims 28 lives, 12 others missing
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 minute ago
Western Visayas reported the most casualties at 19 deaths, most of which were in Iloilo.
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula leaves 24 dead
By Jaime Laude | 8 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula moved out of the country yesterday, leaving at least 24 people dead and 12 others still missing in Eastern...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Duterte wants one-on-one meeting with Joma
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Duterte wants Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison to come to the Philippines for a one-on-one...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Finally, Angat water level rises
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 8 hours ago
The rains spawned by Typhoon Ursula in the past three days have raised the water level of Angat Dam by more than a meter...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Grab riders set to get credit refund
By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
Ride-hailing app Grab Philippines will start disbursing P19.2 million worth of penalties to its users by month’s end...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with