Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Ursula' enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Three provinces have
State weather bureau PAGASA raised TCWS No. 1 in Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and insular municipalities of Surigao del Norte (Burgos, Sta. Monica, San Isidro, San Benito, Del Carmen, Pilar, Dapa, Gen. Luna and Socorro).
At 7 a.m., Ursula
PAGASA said
The weather bureau also warned that TCWS No.
Strong winds brought about by the tropical storm may begin to affect areas under TCWS No. 1 by Tuesday morning. Maritime activities may be suspended in the affected areas.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rains will
The country's eastern seaboards will experience moderate to rough seas due to the weather disturbance, making sea travel risky over these areas.
Forecast positions
• 24 hours (Tuesday morning): 365 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
• 48 hours (Wednesday morning): 50 km east-northeast of Roxas City, Capiz
• 72 hours (Thursday morning): 230 km west-northwest of Coron, Palawan
• 96 hours (Friday morning): 310 km north-northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan
• 120 hours (Saturday morning): 295 km north of Pagasa Island, Palawan (Outside PAR)
