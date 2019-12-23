SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 5 a.m. Monday.
Zoom Earth
Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Ursula' enters PAR
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Three provinces have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) entered the Philippine area of responsibility Monday morning.

State weather bureau PAGASA raised TCWS No. 1 in Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and insular municipalities of Surigao del Norte (Burgos, Sta. Monica, San Isidro, San Benito, Del Carmen, Pilar, Dapa, Gen. Luna and Socorro).

At 7 a.m., Ursula was located 900 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Ursula is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Eastern Visayas Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The weather bureau also warned that TCWS No. 1 may be raised over Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte and mainland Surigao del Norte in the next weather advisory.

Strong winds brought about by the tropical storm may begin to affect areas under TCWS No. 1 by Tuesday morning. Maritime activities may be suspended in the affected areas.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced in Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.

The country's eastern seaboards will experience moderate to rough seas due to the weather disturbance, making sea travel risky over these areas.

Forecast positions

• 24 hours (Tuesday morning): 365 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
• 48 hours (Wednesday morning): 50 km east-northeast of Roxas City, Capiz
• 72 hours (Thursday morning): 230 km west-northwest of Coron, Palawan 
• 96 hours (Friday morning): 310 km north-northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan
• 120 hours (Saturday morning): 295 km north of Pagasa Island, Palawan (Outside PAR)

— Patricia Lourdes Viray

