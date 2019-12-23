SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
UN counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov had stressed the need to further strengthen international and regional cooperation to empower young people to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism.
STAR/ File
UN: Threat from terror groups acute,widespread
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The threat from Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups remains acute and widespread, according to the head of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office (UNOCT).

UN counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov had stressed the need to further strengthen international and regional cooperation to empower young people to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism. 

Speaking in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the closing of a regional conference, Voronkov highlighted the importance of tolerance in combating the “corrosive spread” of violent extremism.

“Tolerance is central to building cohesion and solidarity, tightening the social fabric of our societies. This is an essential bulwark against the corrosive spread of violent extremism,” Voronkov said.

“The journey of achieving tolerance must start with social inclusion and not stop until social cohesion,” he said.

Voronkov called for greater understanding of this generation of young people. 

“We need to embrace an attitude of empathy towards our youth and understand the era of uncertainty they live in, where old institutions are increasingly vulnerable to questions. We need to foster the value of empathy in them toward others as a first step to breeding tolerance,”Voronkov said. 

“We need to build bridges and understanding to promote resilience and rejection of narratives that demonize and dehumanize the other,” he added.

The conference was organized under three thematic sessions, one of which looked at enhancing partnerships between governments, youth, and community and religious groups. 

Voronkov stressed that based on the discussions in this segment, more must be done to engage young people in helping shape counterterrorism policies and programs. 

He added that placing victims of terrorism at the center of prevention efforts “sends a strong and powerful message that helps put a human face to the effects of terrorism and builds resilient communities.”

AL-QAEDA UNOCT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House member attributes Duterte's high ratings to stance vs 'oligarchs'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"These trust ratings quantify the massive political capital President Duterte has and which he is willing to use against the...
Headlines
fb tw
Five minutes from Cubao to Makati could still happen — Palace 
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
The Malacañang mouthpiece did not specifically say what these conditions were but said that the president's promise...
Headlines
fb tw
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
1 day ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
CPP orders Christmas ceasefire, waits for reciprocal order from government
6 hours ago
"This ceasefire order shall take effect upon issuance of the corresponding and reciprocal ceasefire orders in the form of...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
41 minutes ago
8 in 10 Pinoys satisfied with drug war – SWS
By Helen Flores | 41 minutes ago
Almost eight in 10 Filipinos were satisfied with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, according to the third...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
POGOs eyed to fund teachers’ pay hike
By Jess Diaz | 41 minutes ago
Congressmen are eyeing the booming Philippine offshore gaming operator industry to fund a bigger salary increase for 900,000...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Ampatuan kin is new DA undersecretary
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 41 minutes ago
A member of the controversial Ampatuan clan has been appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Philippines reaffirms anti-corruption stance to UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 41 minutes ago
The Philippines took part in a United Nations conference that will strengthen the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Updated, stricter building safety standards pushed
By Paolo Romero | 41 minutes ago
There is an urgent need to strengthen building safety standards in the country given the devastation and loss of life caused...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with