UN: Threat from terror groups acute,widespread

MANILA, Philippines — The threat from Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups remains acute and widespread, according to the head of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office (UNOCT).

UN counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov had stressed the need to further strengthen international and regional cooperation to empower young people to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the closing of a regional conference, Voronkov highlighted the importance of tolerance in combating the “corrosive spread” of violent extremism.

“Tolerance is central to building cohesion and solidarity, tightening the social fabric of our societies. This is an essential bulwark against the corrosive spread of violent extremism,” Voronkov said.

“The journey of achieving tolerance must start with social inclusion and not stop until social cohesion,” he said.

Voronkov called for greater understanding of this generation of young people.

“We need to embrace an attitude of empathy towards our youth and understand the era of uncertainty they live in, where old institutions are increasingly vulnerable to questions. We need to foster the value of empathy in them toward others as a first step to breeding tolerance,”Voronkov said.

“We need to build bridges and understanding to promote resilience and rejection of narratives that demonize and dehumanize the other,” he added.

The conference was organized under three thematic sessions, one of which looked at enhancing partnerships between governments, youth, and community and religious groups.

Voronkov stressed that based on the discussions in this segment, more must be done to engage young people in helping shape counterterrorism policies and programs.

He added that placing victims of terrorism at the center of prevention efforts “sends a strong and powerful message that helps put a human face to the effects of terrorism and builds resilient communities.”