Duterte promises P100M for athletes' training for Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to provide P100 million to support the training of athletes who will represent the Philippines in next year's Olympic games in Tokyo.

Duterte said he was ready to pour resources into sports because it could help Filipinos avoid drug addiction.

"I'll try...to talk things over with Congress. Your allowance, your food should be for free. Your allowance, that's yours. You do not have your share... B****, we will rob our own bank," the president said during his meeting with medalists of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Malacañang on Wednesday night.

Duterte then asked Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chair Andrea Domingo whether the government can augment the funds intended for athletes.

"We will try to raise the money I heard...we're giving P1 million? P100 million? For the Olympics? Ma'am, can we give additional funds?" he said.

According to PAGCOR's 2018 annual report, it allocated P126.89 million "as cash incentives for national athletes and coaches who brought pride to the country by

competing and winning in international sports competitions" under the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

"She (Domingo) has made a commitment although it won't be immediate. Can it be spread for the training?"

Duterte honored the Filipino athletes who bagged medals during the recently concluded SEA Games. The Philippines won 149 gold, 117 silver, and 121 medals during the 30th SEA Games, allowing the country to clinch the SEA Games overall crown.

The 800 Filipino medalists were conferred the Order of Lapu Lapu, an award given to groups and individuals that contributed to the success of the president's campaigns and advocacy.

PAGCOR provided P117 million for the incentives of the medalists while the Office of the President promised P71 million. Under the law, an athlete who bags a gold medal will get P300,000 while silver and bronze medalists will receive P150,000 and P60,000 respectively.