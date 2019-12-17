US donor turns over Amorsolo paintings to Philippine consulate

MANILA, Philippines — Two works of National Artist Fernando Amorsolo have been turned over to the Philippine consulate general in San Francisco by the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)’s Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities Investigations Division.

An anonymous donor from the San Francisco Bay Area turned over the paintings to the HSI. The paintings have themes of harvest time in the Philippine countryside.

Reports said the donor’s father bought the Amorsolo paintings when he was serving as a military policeman in the Philippines. After his death a few years ago, his family deemed Filipinos deserve to own and appreciate the Amorsolo paintings.

According to the HSI, there was nothing unlawful about the turnover of the paintings.

Consul General to San Francisco Henry Bensurto Jr. received the paintings last month and signed a Deed of Donation with HSI Special Agent in charge Tatum King.

In his remarks, Bensurto thanked the HSI for its work and welcomed its officers and guests from the Filipino-American community to the formal turnover of the paintings.

He revealed a Museo ng Lahing Pilipino or Museum of the Filipino Race is being developed by the consulate general to showcase to younger generations of Filipinos in the United States the rich Philippine history and cultural heritage.

“Through the Museo ng Lahing Pilipino and programs of the Philippine government, particularly the Sentro Rizal in San Francisco, we aim to increase awareness and appreciation of our Philippine history and culture,” Bensurto said. Indonesian Consul General to San Francisco Simon D.I. Soekarno also attended the event.

Amorsolo is the first National Artist awardee. The award is conferred on Filipinos who have made a significant contribution to Philippine arts.

HSI’s work also covers investigating illicit importation and distribution of cultural property and art. The office has also been coordinating with foreign governments for the return of cultural objects illegally acquired by some traders under its jurisdiction.