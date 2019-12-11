SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
The bicameral conference committee approved the 2020 General Appropriations Bill Wednesday morning.
Congress made 'adjustments' in 2020 budget for gov't programs — Cayetano
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Senate and the House of Representatives made adjustments in the proposed 2020 national budget to fully implement government programs, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) said.

Both chambers of Congress have ratified the bicameral conference report approving the P4.1-trillion national budget for next year.

Cayetano stressed that the 2020 budget was passed "with no pork, no parked funds, and no delays with full transparency."

"While there is no perfect budget, both the Senate and the House of Representatives have identified areas where funds have identified areas where funds have been underutilized for various reasons," Cayetano said in a statement.

The House speaker said the adjustments were made for the programs such as the "Build, Build Build" infrastructure program and social welfare programs.

The early approval of the proposed budget gives President Rodrigo Duterte enough time to review the provisions of the General Appropriations Bill to make sure that it is aligned with the administration's priority programs.

"We now leave it up to the departments, agencies, and the rest of the Executive branch to fully implement the projects and programs with no corruption and with full transparency," Cayetano said.

'Corruption-ridden' budget, according to Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, claimed that the bicam report is "corruption-ridden."

The senator did not sign the report after receiving a USB flash drive with files containing a supposed list of budget items inserted in the report.

Lacson said the bicam report still has lump sums and vaguely described projects.

"Pork is here to stay. I hope the president will again exercise his political will in vetoing line items that will obviously waste people's tax money," Lacson said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 11, 2019 - 3:08pm

The General Appropriations bill is among the most important pieces of legislation that Congress needs to pass since it authorizes government spending for the next year.

Delays in passage of the national budget lead to problems with funding and implementing projects.

Follow this thread for updates on the national budget for 2020.

December 11, 2019 - 3:08pm

The House of Representatives ratifies the bicameral report on the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020.

 

 

 

 

November 27, 2019 - 4:26pm

The Senate unanimously approves on third and final reading the P4.1-trillion 2020 national budget.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier certified the passage of the General Appropriations Bill to ensure timely implementation of the spending program.

Fifteen senators will be part of the bicameral conference committee: Sonny Angara, Panfilo Lacson, Cynthia Villar, Pia Cayetano, Sherwin Gatchalian, Bong Go, Imee Marcos, Joel Villanueva, Ralph Recto, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros.

November 19, 2019 - 1:53pm

Lack of funding has led to a delay in the implementation of the National ID Law, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto points out.

"The administration pressed Congress to pass the National ID Law, designating it a national project of the highest priority, certifying that funds are available for its implementation, and no wonder Congress complied," he says.

"That was two years ago, when we passed the law certified as urgent by the Palace. During the debates then, we were told that the plan was to cover 100 million people in four years," he says, but says he has been told that not a single one has been issued since.

November 5, 2019 - 4:32pm

The Department of Education will need more money for its school-building program after earthquakes in Mindanao damaged 500 classrooms and 700 school buildings, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says.

"Congress cannot be impervious to a tragedy which threatens the schooling of millions of children. It is duty-bound to increase the DepEd’s capital outlay funds, because the provision of a safe environment for learning should be given the highest reconstruction priority," he says.

Recto notes that the DepEd's proposed budget for building schools in 2020 is just P20 billion, which he says is "a steep drop from its P171.7 billion original request."

"By DepEd’s validated count, public schools lack 64,795 classrooms. The amount the DBM endorsed is only good for 8,000 new classrooms," he also says.

November 4, 2019 - 1:01pm

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto suggest that the Senate conduct a post-earthquake assessment to see whether the remaining calamity fund for the year and the amount approporiated for next year are enough.

"We should conduct an inventory of funds. There may still be money left in this year’s Calamity Fund for relief operations, to sustain the day-to-day needs of victims, but reconstruction would require bigger funding," he saus.

"Financing-wise, there is a big difference between buying grocery items and rebuilding damaged roads."

He says there is P25.1 billion in the 2019 national budget for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. Proposed appropriations for next year's calamity fund are at P20 billion, of which P3.5 billion is for reconstruction work in Marawi.

"What is needed now is a fact-based, ground-validated damage assessment checked against available and proposed appropriations. If funding does not match the needs, then Congress has no choice but to augment," Recto says.











