SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo, Sen. Panfilo Lacson answers questions from reporters concerning the 2020 national budget at the Kapihan sa Senado forum.
Senate PRIB/Joseph Vidal
'Pork is here to stay': Lacson claims last-minute insertions in 2020 budget
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson claimed that the proposed 2020 national budget that the bicameral conference signed is full of last-minute insertions.

The bicameral conference committee of senators and congressmen approved the P4.1 trillion 2020 national budget Wednesday morning.

Lacson, however, did not sign the bicameral report after receiving a flash drive with two files — the "source" file with a list of 1,253 budget items worth P83.219 billion and the "list" file with 742 projects worth P16.345 billion inserted in the report.

"Since there is no preliminary explanation from the House regarding the two files, we cannot ascertain if indeed only P16.345 [billion] or the bigger amount of P83.219 [billion] was inserted at the last minute prior to the bicam signing" Lacson said in a statement.

The senator pointed out that the bicameral report contains lump sums and vaguely described projects.

He also noted the huge allocations in the provinces of Albay (P670 million), Cavite (P580 million), Sorsogon (P570 million), Batangas (P502 million), Bulacan (P440 million), Pangasinan (P420 million) and Cebu (P410 million).

A total of 117 flood control projects worth P3.179 billion dominated the insertions, eight of which are uniformly budgeted at P60 million each, according to Lacson, adding that there are more "corruption-driven" insertions in the files they received.

Lacson said he would inform the Department of Budget and Management and the Office of the President on the insertions while his team continues to scrutinize the proposed budget.

"Pork is here to stay. I hope the president will again exercise his political will in vetoing line items that will obviously waste people's tax money," Lacson said.

As of writing time, the House of Representatives has voted to ratify the bicameral conference report approving the proposed budget for next year. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

2020 NATIONAL BUDGET PANFILO LACSON PORK BARREL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Noynoy Aquino lands in hospital
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Amid speculations about his health, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was admitted to the Makati Medical...
Headlines
fb tw
U2's Bono has no plans to meet Duterte, says there must be 'no compromise' on human rights
8 hours ago
The rock icon and member of Amnesty International, a critic of President Duterte's drug war, said human rights are "crit...
Headlines
fb tw
Black Eyed Peas to sing praise for SEAG athletes
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
The 10 songs that rap band Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at...
Headlines
fb tw
Tourism industry worked to solve SEA Games glitches — Puyat
4 hours ago
The tourism chief said there are always glitches in any event but the government worked with the private sector to solve...
Headlines
fb tw
POGOs ignore Duterte warning on taxes
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
It seems that the Chinese-owned Philippine offshore gaming operators are not afraid of President Duterte as none of them has...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
Amid SEA Games dominance, Gatchalian calls for support in sports development
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Hindi dapat dito sa SEA Games nagtatapos ang pagkakaisa natin para sa ating mga manlalaro," Gatchalian said in a press ...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Senate urged to probe displacement of Aeta communities by New Clark City
5 hours ago
“There is a need to ensure the protection of Aetas... from unjust expulsion from a land that has served as their h...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Bono teams up with Red Cross to deliver blood using drones
By Scott Garceau | 16 hours ago
U2 – the band named after a spy plane during the 1950s – is pushing drone technology to save lives. Or, at least,...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
54th Malasakit Center opens in Binangonan
16 hours ago
A week after his Malasakit Center bill was signed into law, Sen. Christopher Go yesterday joined the launch of the 54th Malasakit...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Human Rights Day: Palace hits Reds for recruiting kids
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang lambasted communist rebels for allegedly recruiting children to become child warriors just days after President...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with