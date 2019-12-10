SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law after local extremists aligned with the Islamic State attacked Marawi on May 23, 2017.
PCOO/Released
Palace: Duterte says no extension of martial law in Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — After more than two years of martial law in Mindanao, Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Tuesday announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has decided against extending it further.

The martial law declared in Mindanao in May 2017, which Congress readily agreed to extend three times, is set to expire in December 31 this year.

Duterte placed all of Mindanao under martial law in response to the siege of Marawi by Islamic State-linked terrorists.

Duterte’s decision came after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier recommended lifting martial law in Mindanao due to police and military assessment of the security situation in the region.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año likewised said the situation in the southern Philippines has improved.

Last Friday, Duterte already hinted that he is inclined to end martial law in Mindanao.

READ: Duterte awaits AFP, PNP recommendation on martial law

“Yang martial law, martial law, wala yan. Kalokohan yan. Bugok lang na presidente gagamit niyan. It’s an overused, abused word, martial law and... its practice,” he was quoted in a briefing in Legazpi City last Friday.

(That martial law, that’s nothing. It's baloney. Only a stupid president will use that. It’s an overused, abused word, martial law and... its practice)

“We will not allow it. I am sure. My military will not allow it. My police will not allow it,” he added. —Rosette Adel with a report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

