Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of San Andres, Catanduanes conducted a force evacuation in Barangay Cabcab, San Andres, Catanduanes
Aldrin Jacobo Solero via Municipality of San Andres, Catanduanes/Facebook
Disaster response agencies on standby, residents told to be alert as Philippine braces for ‘Tisoy’ landfall
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 7:27pm

MANILA, Philippines— Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said that all concerned disaster-related agencies were ordered to be on alert and perform all measures for the anticipated onslaught of Typhoon “Tisoy.”

PAGASA earlier said “Tisoy” is expected to make a landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday evening and early Tuesday.

The typhoon is also forecast to bring in occasional intermittent heavy rains and strong winds in several parts of the country especially in Bicol Region and eastern Visayas.

PAGASA also warned several coastal areas of storm surge.

Panelo said the “Office of the President is closely monitoring the areas likely to be hit by “Tisoy.””

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operation Center is currently on blue alert, meaning all concerned disaster-related agencies are now on standby 24/7.

Palace said a total of 434 families or 1,328 persons have been evacuated from the municipalities of Basud, Jose Panganiban, and Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

More than 6,100 residents of San Andres were also evacuated by the government while Banton, Romblon reportedly has 300 evacuees.

According to Panelo, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has already prepositioned stockpiles and standby funds amounting to P2.4 million.

Local chief executives told to oversee disaster management ops

For its part, the Department of Interior and Local Government also directed all directing all concerned local chief executives to be present in their respective localities to personally oversee disaster management operations.

The DILG said that governors, mayors, and punong barangays are expected to be in their respective stations “to man the incident command center and vigilantly monitor the situation on the ground.”

“As the safety of our people is of paramount importance, local execs in coordination with local police and fire/emergency response authorities should, therefore, carry out preemptive or forced evacuation in areas with very high susceptibility to storm surge, flood and landslide, if necessary,” the DILG said.

Aside from monitoring, DILG also asked the local authorities to restrict or ban tourist activities such as mountaineering, surfing, hiking, diving within their areas of jurisdiction.

It added that small-scale miners should to stay on safer grounds and avoid any mining activities amid the typhoon.

The Palace also asked the public to be prepared and alert ahead of the landfall of “Tisoy.”

“We ask the public, especially residents who will be affected by the typhoon to stay vigilant, check the latest weather advisory in their respective areas through government social media accounts and coordinate with their local disaster and risk reduction management offices for appropriate and responsive action,” Panelo said.

Some local government units already announced suspension of classes for December 3 in anticipation of the onslaught of "Tisoy."

READ: Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3

