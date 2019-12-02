Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units on Monday announced the suspension of classes for Tuesday, December 3, in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy (International name Kammuri).

According to PAGASA, "Tisoy" is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

PAGASA also earlier said the areas of Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran would experience occasional rains.

"Tisoy" would also bring intermittent heavy rains over northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and the rest of eastern Visayas.

In view of this, some LGUs called off the classes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

