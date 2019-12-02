EXPLAINERS
In this Nov. 29, 2019 photo, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Organization of Casiguran, Sorsogon conducts a briefing on Typhoon Tisoy.
LGU Casiguran Sorsogon/Facebook
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
(Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units on Monday announced the suspension of classes for Tuesday, December 3, in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy (International name Kammuri).

According to PAGASA, "Tisoy" is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

PAGASA also earlier said the areas of Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran would experience occasional rains.

"Tisoy" would also bring intermittent heavy rains over northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and the rest of eastern Visayas.

In view of this, some LGUs called off the classes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a running list of areas with class suspensions on Tuesday, December 3. (Can't view the list? Click here)

CLASS SUSPENSIONS TISOYPH TYPHOON TISOY WALANG PASOK
