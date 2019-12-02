EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Athletics chief Philip Ella Juico is one of many prominent individuals demanding immediate payment from the children of Mañosa who are accused of either defrauding them or failing to return their investments for failed real estate projects such as the Anahaw Park in Alabang Hills in Muntinlupa City, and Campanilla Lane in New Manila, Quezon City.
The STAR/File
Mañosa siblings refused help, face P620 million lawsuits
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The heirs of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa refused an offer of assistance from a “white knight” financier for their various failed real estate projects in Metro Manila and Tagaytay, which had them facing lawsuits of over P620 million in unpaid loans and unreturned investments to various prominent families, government institutions and private firms.

Athletics chief Philip Ella Juico is one of many prominent individuals demanding immediate payment from the children of Mañosa who are accused of either defrauding them or failing to return their investments for failed real estate projects such as the Anahaw Park in Alabang Hills in Muntinlupa City, and Campanilla Lane in New Manila, Quezon City.

Juico said he has stopped trying to meet with siblings Francisco “Dino” Mañosa Jr., Denise Mañosa, Angela Milagros Mañosa, Miguel Angelo Mañosa, and Ma. Isabel Mañosa Tanjutco after months of negotiating for the return of over P30 million for a house under the Campanilla project, and several attempts to help them get out of their financial troubles.

“I’ve no more energy. I’m tired. I can’t take this anymore. So we just sued them (Mañosa siblings),” Juico told The STAR.

He explained his wife, Margarita – former chairperson of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office – a few years ago first saw the project being advertised as they passed by the area. After some checking, she thought a three-storey unit was a worthy place for their family to move into once completed.

And because it was a Mañosa brand, and that construction was already starting, they decided to make a reservation for the Campanilla project, Juico said.

“When we were told almost two years ago that they are having difficulties (in completing the project) I met Dino for the first time. I asked him why?” he said.

Dino showed Juico documents indicating they were duped by some contractors, and were planning to sue people.

“I’ve tried to help them and brought them a white knight because it was my interest to help them, because it would solve my problems. They’re both the problem and the solution,” Juico continued.

A white knight, in this case, is a friendly entity or individual which offers to rescue financially troubled companies or groups.

Juico, Dino, and the prospective rescuer met a few times to help bail out the Mañosas. The unnamed white knight was interested because of the Mañosa brand, but negotiations fell through.

“Their (Mañosa) proposal did not make economic sense for them (white knight). It was too high,” Juico said.

The financier, he said, commented that the projects, as envisioned, appeared to be okay but the siblings apparently did not know anything about construction.

Juico said he tried to propose other solutions, including suggesting other financiers, but nothing happened. Up to now, he has yet to be paid a single centavo from what they put up three years ago.

Documents obtained by The STAR showed some 26 individuals, private companies, banks, and one government agency as seeking payment or suing the siblings for a total of P626.2 million in connection with the real estate projects.

BOBBY MAñOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara Duterte: Why use 'Manila' song to cheer on athletes from across Philippines?
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"Did Lapu-Lapu die for Manila? Wag po natin gawing excuse ang upbeat danceable song. Kami nagimbento ng budots." 
Headlines
fb tw
TCWS No. 2 up in 7 areas as 'Tisoy' maintains strength
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) has not lost speed and continues to move toward the Bicol Region.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to Robredo, Sara: Don’t run
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
To the Vice President and to his daughter, President Duterte has the same advice: Don’t run.
Headlines
fb tw
Rights groups put up symbolic memorial for EJK victims
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
“Nothing can erase the names of those killed and slaughtered by State forces under the Duterte regime's flagship drug...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace warns POGOs to comply with Duterte's three-day tax ultimatum
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Duterte has given POGOs three days to pay their tax dues, saying those who fail to do so would be shot or turned into "pugo"...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Rousing Day One for Pinoy athletes
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
They do mean business.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Senate cuts palay-buying fund by P3 billion
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The Senate has cut the palay procurement fund by P3 billion in its version of the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte hopes successor will continue drug war
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that his successor would continue his controversial crackdown on illegal drugs, a problem...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Robredo to Duterte: Focus on problems, not 2022 polls
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday dismissed President Duterte’s latest pronouncement that she should not seek the...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Palace praises opening of SEA Games
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday heaped praises on the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, calling it “superb”...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with