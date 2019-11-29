EXPLAINERS
Typhoon Kammuri was last seen 1,470 km east of southern Luzon—still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility—moving northwest slowly.
JWTC
Typhoon Kammuri further strengthens en route to Philippines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The typhoon that is predicted to drench venues hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games continues to gain strength as it sweeps across the Pacific Ocean.

Typhoon Kammuri now packs maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour from the previous 130 kph and has gusts of up to 170 kph from the previous 160 kph. Since “Kammuri” continues to move over water, steady intensification is likely.

It was last seen 1,470 km east of southern Luzon—still outside the Philippine area of responsibility—moving northwest slowly.

The typhoon is forecast to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning and will be named “Tisoy.”

SEA Games will formally open on November 30, Saturday, and will run through December 11. Events will be held in venues in Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas and Laguna.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised over the eastern portion of the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas area as early as Sunday.

Esperanza Cayanan, PAGASA weather bureau chief, said the decision to suspend or reschedule some games will come from the organizing committees.

Possibility of super typhoon not ruled out

The agency also said that the intensification of “Kammuri” into a super typhoon is “less likely” at the time but the possibility is not ruled out.

“We’re looking at the possibility of raising up to TCWS No. 3 and 4 the highest during the course of this particular tropical cyclone,” weather specialist Chris Perez said.

The typhoon will dump moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms beginning Monday over Bicol region and Samar provinces.

Most of central Luzon, Bicol region, southern Luzon and Metro Manila will experience strong winds and heavy to intense rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. PAGASA earlier called these dates “critical days”—days where the typhoon is expected to cross southern Luzon.

Similarities with ‘Reming,’ ‘Glenda’

PAGASA said “Kammuri” is following a track similar to previous typhoons "Reming" in 2006 and "Glenda" in 2014.

“Glenda (Rammasun) directly impacted the Philippines in July 2014, with most of Metro Manila shut down. The typhoon left at least 106 people dead and caused a damage of up to P38.6 billion.

“Reming” (Durian), on the other hand, wreaked havoc in the Philippines from November 28 to December 3, 2006. At least 734 people were dead—mostly due to mudflows from Mayon Volcano which buried villages—and damaged properties amounting to P5.4 billion.

PAGASA’s Perez said these two typhoons can be used as a pattern for disaster preparedness and mitigation.

“During these times, local officials and DRRM officers should double-check the areas that were seriously affected, where there changes in terms of urban or rural setting, and identify the areas possibly prone to flash floods and landslides as early as today so when “Tisoy” hits the country, there is a pattern of preparedness,” Perez said in Filipino. 

Forecast positions and intensities

  • Saturday morning: 1,250 km east of southern Luzon as typhoon (outside PAR)
  • Sunday morning: 785 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as typhoon
  • Monday morning: 390 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as typhoon
  • Tuesday morning: 90 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte as typhoon
  • Wednesday morning: 110 km west southwest of Iba, Zambales as severe tropical storm

