Cayetano ready to face probe into SEA Games fiasco

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) chairperson and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to
Cayetano said he will present himself to the Senate as soon as the SEA Games ends in a few weeks.
"There is no need for anyone to call for an investigation because I already told the Senate that I am ready by December 12," Cayetano said in Filipino.
The PHISGOC chair said he will expose those who have been spreading misinformation about the Philippines' hosting of the SEA Games.
Cayetano said he might file
"I need the PHISGOC board to approve it but my vote for the PHISGOC is that anything that they try to smear — my name or personality is okay because that is personal — but you try to smear the name of the SEA Games or the country you should face (charges)," Cayetano said.
While
Cayetano also denied allegations of corruption in the P6-billion budget for the SEA Games, adding that he can take a lie detector test when he faces Senate inquiry.
Panelo's own interpretation
According to Cayetano, President Rodrigo Duterte directed him to continue doing his job despite issues surrounding the sports event.
"
Cayetano also countered the statement of presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo that PHISGOC should perform better services amidst complaints of foreign athletes on
"That wasn't the message to me by the president. Secretary Panelo says his own interpretation or his own words," Cayetano said.
Panelo
"The critics have a point. There is
The
The Office of the President will also
"
