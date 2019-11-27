EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers from the Metro Manila Development Authority use a pressured water to wash out the dirt in front of the House of Representative lobby.
The STAR/Boy Santos
House members urge Filipinos to support PhilSys amid pilot registration
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 61 ranking members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday participated in the Philippine Statistic Authority's pilot registration for the Philippine Identification System stipulated in Republic Act 11055. 

The PSA, which is listed in the bill as its primary implementing agency, began its pilot registration run on Monday, November 25. The initial registration only includes House members, congressional staff and employees. 

Lawmakers who registered with the PSA urged Filipinos to register during the scheduled July 2020 nationwide registration for the system, according to a press release published on the House of Representatives website. 

Rep. Estrellita Suansing (1st District, Nueva Ecija), who co-authored the PhilSys Act, said that the system could benefit many Filipinos. 

“[V]ery important ito because the advantage is isa na lang ang ID. Hindi na yung marami kang itatago and marami kang a-applyan. 'Di rin tulad ng ibang IDs na may validity,” she said.

A separate statement on the PSA website said that the pilot registration's purpose was to test the efficacy of the registration process as well as the functionality of the overall system. 

For his part, Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona (Lone District, Romblon) highlighted the convenience that came with a single official ID. 

“I think everybody should get that because once you have that ID, it’s an all-in ID already," he said.

"Unlike now, you have to present normally at least two or three. That single ID will already confirm your identification."

RA 1105 or the Philippine Identification System Act seeks the creation of the Phil-ID, a single official identification card as part of the the government’s central identification platform, PhilSys. The law also consolidates around 33 government IDs into one integrated system "as a means of simplifying public and private transactions." 

The act was approved by Malacañang on Aug. 6, 2018.

Yet, the rolling out of the new PhilSys has been rather rocky. On November 20 of this year, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto disclosed that the Duterte administration did not provide funds for it despite listing the project as "high-priority." 

“[I]t now appears that there’s a wide gap between intent and implementation. The proof has always been in the funding. And in the case of the national ID project, it is wanting,” he explained.

The pilot registration will run until Dec. 5, 2019. The PSA said they intended to enroll all Filipinos and resident aliens under the PhilSys on or before the end of 2022. 

PHILSYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte gets a little help from ASEAN friend
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Call it bilateral cooperation.
Headlines
fb tw
PNP says Robredo made no missteps during anti-drug czar stint contrary to Palace claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Contrary to Malacañang's pronouncements, the PNP did not see any "missteps" during the vice president's stint as anti-drug...
Headlines
fb tw
SEAG snafus rile Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed anger over the blunders related to logistics and food of some of the athletes participating...
Headlines
fb tw
God had other plans
By Corazon C. Aquino | 15 hours ago
It is true, to a certain extent, that our fate is in our hands.
Headlines
fb tw
Road to SEA Games opening venue inaugurated
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Just days before the grand kickoff of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Philippine Arena, Public Works Secretary Mark...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Probe into PCSO execs likely done by January — PACC
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
"Pinapa-lifestyle check lang namin. Medyo tinatrabaho na yung desisyon," PACC chairperson Dante Jimenez said.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
House members urge Filipinos to support PhilSys amid pilot registration
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“[V]ery important ito because the advantage is isa na lang ang ID. Hindi na yung marami kang itatago and marami kang...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Bill filed to protect teachers from 'malicious accusations' of child abuse
2 hours ago
The bill also seeks to compel the Department of Education to provide support to teachers when such cases arise.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Philippines ranks 41st in global diplomacy index
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The Philippines ranked 41st out of 61 countries covered with a total of 87 diplomatic posts across the world.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
'What is this government hiding?': Karapatan slams Robredo removal as anti-drug czar
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Karapatan says the move further fuels the suspicion that "something anomalous is going on."
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with