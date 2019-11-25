Confirmed polio cases in Philippines rise to 8

MANILA, Philippines — Another child in Mindanao has tested positive for poliovirus, bringing to eight the number of polio cases two months after an outbreak was declared in the country.

A nine-year-old girl from Basilan was the country’s eighth confirmed polio case, Department of Health said Monday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the child was unvaccinated.

Prior to this, the agency had documented six other polio cases in Mindanao. One case was reported in Laguna.

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo earlier said the confirmation of polio cases in Mindanao is a cause for concern because “there is an active transmission of the virus within the island of Mindanao and there are children unprotected from the virus.”

The re-emergence of polio in the Philippines after nearly two decades came after the country was hit by measles and dengue outbreaks earlier this year stoked by falling vaccination rates.

According to the DOH, the initial round of the synchronized polio vaccination reported 96% coverage among children in the National Capital Region. Davao del Sur recorded a 92% coverage, while Lanao del Sur reported an 85% coverage.

Polio can cause paralysis and can be fatal in rare cases. The disease has no cure and can only be prevented with several doses of oral and injectable vaccines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from The STAR/Shiela Crisostomo