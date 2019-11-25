EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police Brig. Gen. Banac said that the highest number of violations was recorded in Central Visayas, where 195 were arrested in 280 operations.
The Freeman/Clydyl L. Avila, file
PNP conducts 2,878 anti-vape 'operations' after Duterte's spoken order
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine National Police has apprehended 243 people for vaping in public since President Rodrigo Duterte banned e-cigarettes by decree.

In a press conference Monday, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said that those arrested in the 2,878 operations nationwide were released immediately after they were recorded in the police blotter.

The police also confiscated 318 pieces of vape gadgets and 666 pieces of vape juices.

Banac also said that the highest number of violations was recorded in Central Visayas, where 195 were arrested in 280 operations.

Vaping is allowed in Designated Smoking Areas.

READ: No written orders yet, but PNP ready to 'book' vape users

Vaping in public subject to warrantless arrest

The Palace has yet to release an executive order that specifically prohibits vaping and that would indicate penalties that violators may face, but Banac said that Executive Order 26—the ban on smoking in public except in DSAs—provides the basis on the ban of vapes.

The PNP spokesperson noted that EO 26 “leans on both Republic Act 8749 or the Clean Air Act and RA 9211 or the Tobacco Regulation Act.”

Duterte claimed last Friday that he does not need to issue an EO on the vape ban.

"There is already a law about nicotine. If you use vaping in public there is nicotine. And so without the other chemical combustion there, you are already violating the law in vaping because it contains nicotine," he said.

Most but not all vape liquids, or juices, contain nicotine.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and the police have made reference to an executive order that would be issued in the future.

Banac said that Section 24 of the Clean Air Act defines pollution in smoking, while Presidential Decree 984 defines pollution as harmful, detrimental or injurious to public health.

He said: “70-75% of vape ingredients are nicotine-based. It comes within the purview of RA 9211, as tobacco product and its derivatives.”

Banac asserted: “Vaping in public is subject to warrantless arrest or apprehension since the legal purpose is to bring the offender to the police station for blotter and recording.”

The PNP spokesperson said that those arrested cooperated. He added that they already told vape store owners on the use of vapes and asked them to remind their customers of the ban.

RELATED: Up to courts if vaper arrests based on verbal orders legal — IBP

BERNARD BANAC PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE VAPE VAPE BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DepEd: Tulfo 'on-the-spot compromise' against policy, deprived teacher of due process
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"In the DepEd Child Protection Policy, incidents of child abuse are not subject to compromise. On the other hand, teachers...
Headlines
fb tw
Pension terminated for 18,000 PC personnel retired as PNP
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has terminated the payment of pension for more than 18,000 former members of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte sacks Robredo as drug czar
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The new anti-drug czar lasted less than three weeks. Just days after President Duterte disclosed he could not trust Vice...
Headlines
fb tw
'Sham, insincere': Robredo's removal as ICAD chair not a surprise to lawmakers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Sen. Lacson said he was not surprised by the sacking of Vice President Robredo, who had vowed to end “senseless”...
Headlines
fb tw
Government got snared in its own trap – opposition
14 hours ago
A scheme to undermine Vice President Leni Robredo “backfired” and the administration “became entangled in...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP conducts 2,878 anti-vape 'operations' after Duterte's spoken order
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The PNP arrested 243 people for using e-cigarettes in public in 2,878 operations conducted nationwide.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
ASEAN execs touch on fake news in Bohol meeting
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
PCOO Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy said the internet, particularly the phenomenon of fake news, has dire consequences.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Guevarra won't apply for SC justice post yet, says still 'in love' with DOJ work
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he finds the work at DOJ "good" and "exciting."
Headlines
fb tw
14 hours ago
Missteps mar SEA Games athletes’ arrival
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Talk about starting the 30th Southeast Asian Games on the wrong foot.
Headlines
fb tw
14 hours ago
House term sharing should hold – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco should honor their gentleman’s agreement on the term-sharing...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with