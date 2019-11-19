EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
leni robredo
Vice-President Leni Robredo (R) attends a press conference with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino in Manila on Nov. 8, 2019.
AFP/Maria Tan
Lacson: VP and anti-drug czar Robredo should have access to high-value targets list
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo, the country’s anti-drug czar, must be given access to classified information, including the list of high-value targets, so she can effectively perform her duties, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday.

Robredo early this month accepted Duterte’s offer to co-lead his controversial war on drugs. She was appointed co-chairperson of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs, or ICAD.

But Local Government Undersecretary Ricojudge Echiverri earlier said that agencies are apprehensive about sharing information with Robredo because she is a member of the opposition.

“Kung hindi niya alam kung sino yung nasa high-value target list, and then how could she (Robredo) proceed in the first place?” Lacson said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“Being the second-highest official, I think she has the necessary security clearance to handle and she knows the consequences in case she shares it with unauthorized persons,” Lacson added.

Robredo on Sunday addressed apprehensions from agencies about sharing sensitive information with her, saying she knows she needs to keep them confidential.

But she said it is up to the member-agencies of the ICAD if they want to cooperate and that she would not force them to do so.

Robredo added that the request to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to provide her information on high-value targets—a term used for big-time drug suspects—was done privately in a letter to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, who has said that he does not understand why the vice president would need that information.

Duterte said Saturday that Robredo could lose her post at the inter-agency panel if she leaks sensitive information.

In the same television interview, Lacson said administration officials’ “reservations” were valid as Robredo belongs to the opposition.

“Kaya nga mabuti rin na there’s a reminder from the president himself that she could be fired,” the lawmaker said.

“I think that’s a fair reminder but of course that should be qualified by the fact that the vice president knows or should know how to handle classified information,” he added.

Police say more than 7,000 who resisted arrest have been killed since Duterte launched his deadly narcotics crackdown — a far cry from rights groups' estimate that pegs drug-related fatalities at 27,000. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

LENI ROBREDO WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte wants ‘Use Use Use,’ not just ‘Build Build Build’
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered concerned agencies to speed up completion of their infrastructure projects under the “Build,...
Headlines
'Anti-drug czar' Robredo not in Duterte Cabinet after all
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Speaking to reporters in Davao City last October 31, Duterte said Robredo should have a Cabinet rank if she becomes "anti-drug...
Headlines
Philippine’s 1st EVALI case: It was bound to happen
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The report on the first case of electronic cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury did not come as a surprise for health...
Headlines
Rice farmers accept Duterte apology but want action
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
Local farmers accepted President Duterte’s apology, but demanded that concrete actions be taken as their losses due...
Headlines
Vice President: No leaking of sensitive state info
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has assured President Duterte that none of the confidential details related to the government’s...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Manila's hidden reservoir to re-emerge as tourist draw
1 hour ago
Vaulted ceilings and rows of stone columns stretch into the humid darkness deep below the Philippine capital, where workers...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Ramon intensifies into severe storm; signals up in Luzon
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Ramon intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moved closer to northern Cagayan yesterday, bringing heavy rains and...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Robredo not a Cabinet member, says Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is not part of the Cabinet despite her appointment as anti-drug czar, President Duterte has clarified,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Disclosure of DOJ, NBI report on STL corruption sought
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Whatever happened to the investigation on small-town lottery operations of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office?
Headlines
13 hours ago
Philippines up 6 notches in world talent ranking
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Philippines was among 63 countries that posted the biggest climb in the latest World Talent Ranking report of the International...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with