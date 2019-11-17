EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice-President Leni Robredo (R) attends a press conference with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino in Manila on Nov. 8, 2019.
AFP/Maria Tan
Amid 'laglagan' fears, Robredo assures agencies she understands confidentiality
Jonathan de Santos (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2019 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo assured the Department of the Interior and Local Government, an undersecretary of which said he is wary of sharing information with her on the campaign against illegal drugs, that she feels it has been doing a good job.

On her weekly radio show on Sunday, Robredo addressed apprehensions from agencies about sharing sensitive information with her, saying she knows she needs to keep sensitive information confidential.

"I think the DILG has been doing a good job with this. I don't think they are hiding anything," she said in Filipino. "I also understand what information cannot be divulged to media. If it's sensitive, then it shouldn't be divulged."

She acknowledged that DILG, as well as the Department of Health and the policy-making Dangerous Drugs Board have done a lot in the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

Local Government Undersecretary Ricojudge Echiverri earlier said that agencies are apprehensive about sharing information with Robredo, co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, because she is a member of the opposition.

"What we are looking at is, is she really for real in helping us or looking into things that might be used against us?" Echiverri said on One News' "The Chiefs". In a separate interview on CNN Philippines, Echiverri said he hopes there would be no "laglagan"—a Filipino term for leaving someone out to dry—if the vice president gets information.

"The term 'laglagan' connotes there is something to hide. We just want to be as transparent as possible so the people know what is happening," Robredo said, stressing however that she "will not divulge sensitive information that will hurt the campaign."

Request for information from PDEA

She added that her request for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to provide her information on high-value targets—a term used for big-time drug suspects—is for accountability and for her to be able to do her job.

Citing Executive Order 15 creating the ICAD, Robredo said among the functions of the ICAD is to "ensure the effective conduct of anti-illegal drug operations and arrest of high-value drug personalities down to the street-level peddlers and users."

She said it would be difficult to do this without the proper data.

"How do I ensure that when I don't even know who these are? How can I ensure that the HVTs are being arrested if I don't even know how many high-value targets there are? What is the status of efforts to go after the high-value targets? What information is available?"

She said, though, that that it is up to the member-agencies of the ICAD if they want to cooperate and that she would not force them to do so.

Robredo added that the request to PDEA was done privately in a letter to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, who has said that he does not understand why the vice president would need that information.

"We don’t agree to that because in the first place, she’s just a chairman of one committee. It is beyond her mandate to request for whatever list that I think has no purpose," Aquino, originally the lone chair of ICAD, said in a TV5 interview.

"They should just have said they don't want to give the information, but they went to the media about it," Robredo said.

"We didn't even announce that. It was a private communication, with copies furnished to the agencies. [We were asking] so we would have a database. Instead of responding to the letter, they responded through media."

President Rodrigo Duterte, who designated Robredo as co-chair of the ICAD, said Saturday that Robredo could lose her post at the inter-agency panel if she leaks sensitive information.

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT INTER-AGENCY COMMITTEE ON ANTI-ILLEGAL DRUGS LENI ROBREDO PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Widow Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei dies a day after husband's burial
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei passed away at the age of 85, the late matriarch’s family confirmed Nov. 16, 2019.
Headlines
Gokongwei widow, 85, passes away
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Death would separate them only for a week.
Headlines
Duterte admits suffering illnesses related to old age
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
President Duterte admited that at his age, 74, he is suffering from health woes that come with a person getting older.
Headlines
US Sen. Bernie Sanders denounces Philippines' rights record
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“In recent years, we have seen abhorrent human rights abuses by the Philippine government. This repression of trade...
Headlines
Start planning vacations: Palace bares list of 2020 holidays
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has proclaimed 10 regular and nine special non-working holidays for next year to allow Filipinos to plan...
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
Vice President accepts limitations of drug czar post
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has admitted there are limitations to her power as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘Spend MVUC collections for road safety projects’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said taxes paid for road use must end up in projects seen on the road as Metro Manila,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Sterile mosquitoes to be tested vs dengue, malaria
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Millions of sterile male mosquitoes will be released in different parts of the world as part of a global scientific research...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Palace thumbs down emergency power proposals
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Malacañang has turned down proposals to grant President Duterte special powers meant to help him expedite flagship...
Headlines
13 hours ago
High School students using ‘shrooms’ as narcotics — DepEd chief
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones warned authorities that some high school students are turning to deadly psychedelic mushrooms...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with