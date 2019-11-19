EXPLAINERS
The Philippine Red Cross said Monday that its search and rescue teams with equipment are on standby in anticipation of the possible effects of Typhoon Ramon.
Philippine Red Cross/Twitter
NDRRMC: More than 3,000 people affected by 'Ramon'
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ramon has affected more than 3,000 persons as it barrels towards Babuyan Islands, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In its latest situational report issued Tuesday morning, the NDRRMC said "Ramon" has affected 3,479 persons or 848 families in the Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions.

READ: Babuyan Islands brace for Typhoon Ramon landfall as new tropical depression brews

Twenty evacuation centers are housing 1,059 persons or 290 families affected by the typhoon. Data also showed that there are 25 families or 108 persons being served outside the evacuation centers.

The Philippine Red Cross deployed ambulances and welfare desks to northern Luzon provinces on Monday in anticipation of “Ramon.”

It said that it has prepared relief necessities such as food packs, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, sleeping mats and kits, tarpaulins and jerry cans for rapid distribution to affected families. It added that its search and rescue teams are already on stand by.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the eye of "Ramon" is located 110 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan as it moves slowly towards the Babuyan Group of Islands where it would make landfall.

As of Tuesday morning, PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 3 over the northern portion of Cagayan.

PAGASA said that the typhoon is expected to weaken after it hits land Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring an LPA that may develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours. — Kristine Joy Patag

