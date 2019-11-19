Duterte visits Mrs. Gokongwei’s wake

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has visited the wake of Elizabeth Gokongwei, who passed away last Saturday.

Duterte paid his last respects to the Gokongwei matriarch at the Heritage Park Mortuary and Crematory in Taguig City last Sunday night.

The President talked to the Gokongwei family and posed for a photo opportunity with them. He was accompanied by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senators Bong Go and Koko Pimentel.

Elizabeth passed away a week after the death of her husband, business tycoon John Gokongwei Jr. She was 85 years old.

Elizabeth was a founding member of the Robinsons Department Store and a member of the board of trustees of the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation.

Last Sunday, Malacañang called Elizabeth a “gentle, loving, kind, caring and selfless human being.”