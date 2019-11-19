EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte paid his last respects to the Gokongwei matriarch at the Heritage Park Mortuary and Crematory in Taguig City last Sunday night.
STAR/File
Duterte visits Mrs. Gokongwei’s wake
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - November 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has visited the wake of Elizabeth Gokongwei, who passed away last Saturday.

Duterte paid his last respects to the Gokongwei matriarch at the Heritage Park Mortuary and Crematory in Taguig City last Sunday night.

The President talked to the Gokongwei family and posed for a photo opportunity with them. He was accompanied by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senators Bong Go and Koko Pimentel.

Elizabeth passed away a week after the death of her husband, business tycoon John Gokongwei Jr. She was 85 years old.

Elizabeth was a founding member of the Robinsons Department Store and a member of the board of trustees of the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation.

Last Sunday, Malacañang called Elizabeth a “gentle, loving, kind, caring and selfless human being.”          

DUTERTE ELIZABETH GOKONGWEI WAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Drilon questions P50-M SEA Games cauldron: We could've built 50 classrooms
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Monday questioned the construction of a giant cauldron that will be used in the...
Headlines
'Anti-drug czar' Robredo not in Duterte Cabinet after all
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Speaking to reporters in Davao City last October 31, Duterte said Robredo should have a Cabinet rank if she becomes "anti-drug...
Headlines
Reinvestigation into 'ninja cops' scandal now up for resolution
18 days ago
The Department of Justice wrapped up its renewed investigation into the "ninja cops" controversy with former top cop Oscar...
Headlines
POGOs can’t be taxed – OSG
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The controversial and emerging Philippine offshore gaming industry, which is reportedly generating more than P200 billion...
Headlines
'Duterte apology of no help to farmers hit by low palay prices'
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Duterte’s handiwork directly tossed many rice farmers into bankruptcy when the influx of imported rice triggered low...
Headlines
Latest
53 minutes ago
Ramon intensifies into severe storm; signals up in Luzon
By Helen Flores | 53 minutes ago
Ramon intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moved closer to northern Cagayan yesterday, bringing heavy rains and...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
House bill taxing POGOs hurdles panel
By Edu Punay | 53 minutes ago
As debates rage over whether to tax offshore gaming operations in the Philippines, the House committee on ways and means approved...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Vice President: No leaking of sensitive state info
By Helen Flores | 53 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has assured President Duterte that none of the confidential details related to the government’s...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Duterte wants ‘Use Use Use,’ not just ‘Build Build Build’
By Paolo Romero | 53 minutes ago
President Duterte has ordered concerned agencies to speed up completion of their infrastructure projects under the “Build,...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Philippine’s 1st EVALI case: It was bound to happen
By Sheila Crisostomo | 53 minutes ago
The report on the first case of electronic cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury did not come as a surprise for health...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with