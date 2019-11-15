EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The body of Kae Davantes, 25, was found under a bridge in Dasmarinas, Cavite on September 7, 2013, just hours after she left her office at the Bonifacio Global Center in Taguig City.
File photo
Court convicts 4 in gruesome 2013 robbery-slay of Kae Davantes
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines —  A local court on Friday convicted four men in the 2013 gruesome robbery-slay case of advertising executive Kae Davantes.

Las Piñas Regional Trial Court Branch 253 found the following men guilty beyond reasonable doubt for robbery with homicide of Davantes, whose body was found under a bridge of Dasmariñas, Cavite on Sept. 7, 2013.

  • Lloyd Benedict Enriquez
  • Samuel Decimo
  • Kelvin Jorek Evangelista
  • Jomar Pepito 

The four were sentenced to serve reclusion perpetua or of up to 40 years of imprisonment. The court also ordered them to pay jointly and severally the heirs of Davantes of P50,000 as death indemnity, P50,000 as moral damages and P25,000 as temperate damages.

Baser Manalang, one of the accused in the case, remains at large.

Former President Benigno Aquino III offered a P2-million reward for the capture of the suspects due to the brutality of Davantes’ death.

When her body was found, Davantes' mouth was gagged while her hands were tussled up behind her back with a seatbelt. She had a stab wound in her chest.

Diel’s testimony

Six men conspired in the robbery and eventual killing of Davantes.

One of the six, Reggie Diel, turned state witness in the case and testified on the events that happened in the wee hours of Sept. 7, 2013.

Diel attested that they took Davantes as she alighter her car and was about to enter her house.

He added that Pepito later called him to say that Davantes should be killed since she had seen the car, owned by Pepito, that they were also using.

"From the acts of all the accused and state witness Diel, there was clearly conspiracy," the ruling read.

The court said that while Diel failed to confirm who killed Davantes, “pinpointing the actual perpetrator is not necessary.”

Citing court jurisprudence, the court held: “Case law establishes that whenever homicide has been committed by reason of or on the occasion of the robbery, all those who took part as principals in the robbery will also be held guilty as principals of robbery with homicide although they did not take part in the homicide, unless it appears that they sought the killing.”

“The act of one was the act of all,” the ruling further read.

KAE DAVANTES MURDER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Zero' infrastructure projects during Aquino administration? Not quite
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"Six years, not a single infrastructure na nagawa. Malayong-malayo sa dami,” Panelo claimed.
Headlines
DILG worried over info shared with Robredo
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
An official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed apprehension over Vice President Leni...
Headlines
Speaker rejects Duterte special powers for BBB
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Saying it was too late in the day, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has rejected a proposal to give President Duterte special powers...
Headlines
Robredo, PNP agree to rethink ‘Tokhang’
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
A “rethinking” of Oplan Tokhang is in order, as newly minted anti-drug boss Vice President Leni Robredo and the...
Headlines
‘Ramon’ gains strength, moves north
5 hours ago
The tropical storm is still moving at 15 kph but is now moving north from an earlier north northwest bearing.
Headlines
Latest
33 minutes ago
First case of vaping-related lung illness in Philippines reported
33 minutes ago
The first probable case of EVALI was a 16-year-old girl from Central Visayas who started smoking in March 2019, according...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Hontiveros pitches for health, rights-based law enforcement approach to drug problem
3 hours ago
In a statement Friday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she supports Vice President Leni Robredo’s plan to use a public health...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Sandiganbayan convicts ex-Isabela Gov. Padaca on graft, malversation
3 hours ago
Former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca said she will appeal the conviction.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Raise 'mixed feelings' over VP's role in ICAD with Duterte, Robredo — OVP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
"If he has concerns, it would definitely be better to raise them directly, either with the VP or the president,” lawyer...
Headlines
16 hours ago
House conducts charter change hearing in Mindanao
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives, through its committee on constitutional amendments, takes its public consultations on Charter...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with