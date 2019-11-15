EXPLAINERS
Based on a weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 4 p.m., Signal No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes.
PAGASA/Released
Luzon, Visayas under cyclone signals due to Ramon
Raymund Catindig, Rhodina Villanueva, Victor Martin (The Philippine Star) - November 15, 2019 - 12:00am

Philippines — Several areas in Luzon and the Visayas remained under tropical cyclone warning signals yesterday as Tropical Storm Ramon (international name Kalmaegi) continued heading for land this weekend.

Based on a weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 4 p.m., Signal No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes.

The eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue), Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay are under Signal No. 1.

The weather agency lifted the tropical cyclone warning signal in Sorsogon, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

 As of 4 p.m. yesterday, Ramon was located at 500 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Ramon is moving north northwest at 15 kph and is expected to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Sunday, according to the weather bureau.

The agency said the weather disturbance may linger within the Philippine area of responsibility until Wednesday.

PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains would be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela. Light to moderate rains will persist over Northern Aurora, Camarines Norte and Polillo Island.

