EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
It has been there but we will intensify it,” Dar told reporters on the sidelines of the 11th World Rice Conference on Wednesday.
Michael Varcas/File
Philippines imposes measures vs surge in rice imports
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - November 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will start implementing stricter measures on the entry of imported rice amid the deluge of the commodity brought about by the liberalization of the industry.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said he has signed the memorandum circular that seeks to impose more stringent requirements for rice bought outside the country.

“We will continue to be strict and to elevate our measures before we issue the SPSIC (sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance). It has been there but we will intensify it,” Dar told reporters on the sidelines of the 11th World Rice Conference on Wednesday.

“This (issuance of SPSIC) is a continuing process, so it’s how they (trading partners) are able to respond to the very requirements before we issue the SPSIC. Especially during the harvest season, I really ordered to intensify so that only few will come in because it will affect our farmers,” he added.

The stricter measures will cover heavy metal content, pesticide residue level, extraneous and filth contaminants, as well as microbiological parameters.

It will put in place “food safety control measures for milled rice that can be used to prevent or eliminate food safety hazard or to reduce it to an acceptable level.”

It also wants to protect the public from “unsanitary, unwholesome, misbranded or adulterated food” and “enhance industry and consumer confidence in the food safety regulatory system.”

This developed as 50,000 concerned citizens signed a petition against the continuous rice importation amid the recent United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s report that the country would surpass China as the world’s biggest rice importer this year .

The petition was initiated by consumer group Bantay Bigas, Amihan or the National Federation of Peasant Women, Anakpawis party-list, Gabriela Women’s Party, National Food Authority Employees Association and Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luson-Nueva Ecija (AMGL-NE). 

“As the world’s top rice importer this year, poor farmers, consumers and various sectors submitted today 50,000 signatures for the ‘Petisyon ng Mamamayan para Ibasura ang Republic Act 11203 Rice Liberalization Law’ for submission to Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and committee on agriculture and food chairperson Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga,” said Bantay Bigas in a statement released yesterday.

Bantay Bigas spokesperson Cathy Estavillo said the signatures were gathered in the rice producing provinces of Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Iloilo, Camarines Sur, Tarlac and Leyte and other provinces in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and even in Metro Manila.

She said at least 15 organizations of farmers, fishermen, women, urban poor, consumers and workers backed the petition.

Estavillo said Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas had filed a bill to repeal RA 11203. 

Dar said the Philippines has formally written Thailand and Vietnam, the country’s major trading partners for rice, to inform them of the stricter measures.

“We are hoping for a positive response. There is an ASEAN collaboration principle that everyone has to reciprocate,” Dar said.

“We are not afraid of any trade disputes because we are after the food safety for every Filipino,” he added.

Over the last few months, data showed that the average monthly imports is at 245,000 metric tons and this has been decreased to about 85,000 MT as the government moves toward stricter measures.

Dar said they expect applications to be lesser especially now that the main harvest season is ongoing and with the signing of the memorandum circular.

The government has maintained that there is no inclination to repeal, revise or suspend the Rice Tariffication Law despite calls from stakeholders and even some lawmakers.

“Let us give the law a chance to be implemented properly, after some time if there will be some little adjustments to make it much more effective then that’s the period we shall revisit but the decision today is within now and the near future, let’s give the law a chance,” Dar said.

“This law is good not only for the farmers but also for the consumers even the agribusiness sector in general. There will always be birth pangs in any new law but the law itself has provided measures where farmers affected will be given support,” he added. – With Ding Cervantes

RICE RICE IMPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo discusses anti-drugs cooperation with US officials
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo met with US officials Wednesday to discuss the status of the two countries' cooperation on the...
Headlines
Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. acquires Chevron’s 45% Malampaya stake
7 hours ago
Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp. announced Wednesday it acquired Chevron Philippines Ltd.’s 45% stake in the $4.5 billion...
Headlines
Philippine envoy meets US senators calling for De Lima release
14 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez met with two US senators to discuss the case of detained Sen. Leila...
Headlines
Farmers submit 50,000 signatures to House vs rice tariffication law
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
The petition was submitted to Rep. Wilfrido Enverga (Quezon), chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Food.
Headlines
Duterte visits 3 wakes before heading for Davao
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
President Duterte visited three wakes on Monday night before he flew back home to Davao City where he is expected to spend...
Headlines
Latest
53 minutes ago
US officials brief Robredo on anti-drug efforts
By Helen Flores | 53 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sat down with US law enforcement and aid officials yesterday, during which they discussed possible...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
House to vote on speaker
By Jess Diaz | 53 minutes ago
With President Duterte keeping his hands off the issue, the House of Representatives will vote on the term-sharing deal between...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Emergency powers eyed for BBB projects
By Delon Porcalla | 53 minutes ago
President Duterte needs “emergency powers” to expedite the implementation of his massive infrastructure projects...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
‘One inmate dies each day in NBP’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 53 minutes ago
An average of one inmate in the New Bilibid Prison dies every day, according to the NBP’s hospital chief.
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Clement gets CA nod as AFP chief
By Paolo Romero | 53 minutes ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday approved the appointment of Armed Forces chief Gen. Noel Clement.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with