EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Justice leads the Justice cluster of the Inter-agency Committee on Illegal Drugs. The ICAD has four clusters under it.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
Guevarra says Robredo's appointment to drug war committee not a trap
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that there is no reason for Vice President Leni Robredo to think that her latest appointment to an inter-agency committee on drug war is a “trap” to lead to her failure.

Guevarra said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s designation of Robredo as co-chairperson of the Inter-agency Committee on Illegal Drugs could not have been a “trap” because the government wants to win the war against illegal drugs.

“How is this a trap when the intention is to win?” the Justice secretary said.

In a surprise move, Robredo announced that she is accepting the appointment to “lead the government’s efforts against illegal drugs.”

This despite a statement from Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) that Robredo’s designation to the ICAD, instead of being Duterte’s “drug czar,” means that she “is being set up to fail.”

Robredo said she is accepting the post “even if the agencies won’t follow her and they will do everything so she won’t succeed.”

But Guevarra countered that the vice president’s failure in her new task would also mean failure of the ICAD.

“She is co-chair [of ICAD] so if all these illegal drug campaign fails then it’s not her failure alone, it’s the failure of the entire government,” he added.

The DOJ heads the Justice cluster of the ICAD, which is one of the four designated committees under it.

Robredo's role and powers in the ICAD remain unclear, as presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that only the president would know the parameters of her mandate.

‘We want her assistance’

Guevarra said the committee is looking forward to Robredo’s “suggestions, [and] innovative and fresh and constructive insights about how the government should conduct the anti-illegal drug campaign.”

The Justice secretary said that Robredo’s appointment to the ICAD will also give her the opportunity to “understand what has really been going on.”

Sitting in the committee personally would also give the vice president “first hand information as to facts happening in the ground.”

Robredo earlier said she is putting aside politics and the seeming “insincerity” of the Palace to try saving even just one life from the brutal drug war.

Guevarra, however, said that they are ready to listen to Robredo.

“Any suggestion that will minimize these killings, if we can really say somehow some abuse in implementation in drug campaign, if there is valuable suggestion that she will give to minimize these incidents will be most welcome to the committee,” he added.

READ: 'Cautious optimism' from LP as Robredo accepts 'drug war' role

DRUG WAR LENI ROBREDO MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Not our concern? Philippines relies on foreign ships for trade, maritime expert tells Panelo
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"It's like a person not caring that his house is being managed by someone else who claims to be the owner..."
Headlines
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering...
Headlines
Challenge accepted: Robredo takes on role in 'drug war'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has accepted the offer of President Rodrigo Duterte to take a role in the government's campaign...
Headlines
Panelo denies Duterte offered Robredo 'non-existent' drug czar post
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo denied that President Rodrigo Duterte offered Vice President Leni Robredo a "non-existent"...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Locsin slammed for cursing at reporter on Twitter
3 hours ago
"Uh, did you get the putangina I sent you?" Locsin tweeted at a reporter covering the Asean summit in Bangkok.
Headlines
3 hours ago
NUPL remembers slain member Ben Ramos on death anniversary, vows to tighten ranks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The NUPL on Wednesday commemorated the death of Ramos, one of its founding fathers, amid what it said is “an attack”...
Headlines
4 hours ago
'Cautious optimism' from LP as Robredo accepts 'drug war' role
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"If she is given the tools and is empowered by the administration, we can now altogether prove: The war on drugs can be part...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Factors and forces that led to the Marawi debacle
By Criselda Yabes | 4 hours ago
The battle of Marawi in 2017, in the heart of the Islamic city in Lanao del Sur province, deviated into violent extremism...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Pangilinan questions Robredo 'co-chair' appointment
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Bakit biglang co-chair na lang? Takot ba sila na bigyan ng tunay na kapangyarihan si VP at baka masapawan sila o may tamaan?"...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with