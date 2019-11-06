Guevarra says Robredo's appointment to drug war committee not a trap

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that there is no reason for Vice President Leni Robredo to think that her latest appointment to an inter-agency committee on drug war is a “trap” to lead to her failure.

Guevarra said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s designation of Robredo as co-chairperson of the Inter-agency Committee on Illegal Drugs could not have been a “trap” because the government wants to win the war against illegal drugs.

“How is this a trap when the intention is to win?” the Justice secretary said.

In a surprise move, Robredo announced that she is accepting the appointment to “lead the government’s efforts against illegal drugs.”

This despite a statement from Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) that Robredo’s designation to the ICAD, instead of being Duterte’s “drug czar,” means that she “is being set up to fail.”

Robredo said she is accepting the post “even if the agencies won’t follow her and they will do everything so she won’t succeed.”

But Guevarra countered that the vice president’s failure in her new task would also mean failure of the ICAD.

“She is co-chair [of ICAD] so if all these illegal drug campaign fails then it’s not her failure alone, it’s the failure of the entire government,” he added.

The DOJ heads the Justice cluster of the ICAD, which is one of the four designated committees under it.

Robredo's role and powers in the ICAD remain unclear, as presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that only the president would know the parameters of her mandate.

‘We want her assistance’

Guevarra said the committee is looking forward to Robredo’s “suggestions, [and] innovative and fresh and constructive insights about how the government should conduct the anti-illegal drug campaign.”

The Justice secretary said that Robredo’s appointment to the ICAD will also give her the opportunity to “understand what has really been going on.”

Sitting in the committee personally would also give the vice president “first hand information as to facts happening in the ground.”

Robredo earlier said she is putting aside politics and the seeming “insincerity” of the Palace to try saving even just one life from the brutal drug war.

Guevarra, however, said that they are ready to listen to Robredo.

“Any suggestion that will minimize these killings, if we can really say somehow some abuse in implementation in drug campaign, if there is valuable suggestion that she will give to minimize these incidents will be most welcome to the committee,” he added.

