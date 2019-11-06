EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his intention to involve Vice President Robredo in his drug crackdown during the oath taking of new appointees in Malacañang last October 28.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
'Cautious optimism' from LP as Robredo accepts 'drug war' role
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday announced she is accepting President Duterte's offer for her to serve as the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs. 

The minority Liberal Party  said it welcome the vice president's acceptance with "cautious optimism." 

"Leni does not play high politics with the lives of our people. We know that her sincerity overcame her own doubts, and it overcomes ours," the party said.

They however cautioned that the administration would have to sincerely and seriously cooperate with the vice president's efforts. "Kung seryoso ang administrasyon, alam naming mas seryoso si VP Leni na tumulong (If the administration is serious, we know that VP Leni is even more serious in helping)," they said. 

"If she is given the tools and is empowered by the administration, we can now altogether prove: The war on drugs can be part of the war against poverty—and not a war against poor people."

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that the next step would be for Robredo to inform the president of her decision at the Palace, at which point he would set the boundaries of the powers of her position. 

'Good for the country and administration'

Meanwhile, Sen. Francis Tolentino said, "Now that [she] is a part of the anti-drug campaign as an insider, we hope she would acquire the right historical perpective [after] seeing the magnitude of the problem as well as accepting that the policy choices made by the President were done for the good of the country."

Sen. Sonny Angara for his part said that "if she meets with success in her new role it will be good for the country and the administration, which delegated the job to her."

"We are surprised with her change of heart," Angara said. "We wish her well and hope she succeeds in helping solve the menace of drugs which destroys lives and communities."

Amid Robredo's call for the administration to rethink their approach towards illegal drugs, Duterte announced on October 28 that he extended to Robredo an offer to be the "drug czar" for six months. — with reports from Edu Punay, Christina Mendez and Paolo S. Romero

DRUG CZAR DRUG WAR DUTERTE VP LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Not our concern? Philippines relies on foreign ships for trade, maritime expert tells Panelo
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"It's like a person not caring that his house is being managed by someone else who claims to be the owner..."
Headlines
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering...
Headlines
Robredo named anti-drug czar
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has formally named Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the heads of an inter-agency body on illegal drugs,...
Headlines
19 senators recommend raps vs Albayalde, 13 cops
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Nineteen senators have signed the committee report that recommended the filing of graft and drug charges against former Philippine...
Headlines
Latest
11 minutes ago
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 minutes ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
27 minutes ago
Locsin slammed for cursing at reporter on Twitter
27 minutes ago
"Uh, did you get the putangina I sent you?" Locsin tweeted at a reporter covering the Asean summit in Bangkok.
Headlines
37 minutes ago
NUPL remembers slain member Ben Ramos on death anniversary, vows to tighten ranks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 37 minutes ago
The NUPL on Wednesday commemorated the death of Ramos, one of its founding fathers, amid what it said is “an attack”...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Factors and forces that led to the Marawi debacle
By Criselda Yabes | 1 hour ago
The battle of Marawi in 2017, in the heart of the Islamic city in Lanao del Sur province, deviated into violent extremism...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Powers, limits of 'drug czar' position still unclear, Robredo spokesperson points out
1 hour ago
"What happens in the next few days, actually, that is up to the administration. We will see if they were serious about it,"...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with