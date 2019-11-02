EXPLAINERS
Duterte and his family were safe in his Davao City home during the magnitude 6.5 earthquake on the morning of Oct. 31.
Richard Madelo/Presidential Photo, File
When quake hit home, Duterte advised aides to pray
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - November 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — As his security aides roused him from sleep during last Thursday’s powerful earthquake, President Duterte simply told them not to panic and just pray.

“The two of them woke me up and I asked them why. Then they replied, ‘Sir, it’s an earthquake.’ Then I told them: so what? Then they said they wanted me to go out of the house but I told them there is nothing you can do but pray,” Duterte said, referring to the two female members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

Duterte and his family were safe in his Davao City home during the magnitude 6.5 earthquake on the morning of Oct. 31.

PSG chief Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Nembra, however, said they have to check the stability of the house just to be sure.

Duterte said the house sustained cracks in the last three earthquakes.

“There are cracks as early as about three earthquakes ago. Every time it happens, another crack would appear,” Duterte said.

“But anyway, the PSG are insisting that it be inspected,” he said.

