Earlier this week, the Department of Health (DOH) said it was considering pushing for taxes on salty products, citing their adverse effect on the health of Filipinos.
DTI balks at proposed salt tax
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has expressed concern over a proposal to slap a “sin tax” on food with high salt content, citing its possible impact on basic goods.

“On the industry, especially on food product, ideally, there should be no tax. Many products would be hit by the tax,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said yesterday.

Likely to be most affected are instant noodle products, which are included in DTI’s list of basic commodities.

“(If it would be taxed), it should not be so big that it would seem we don’t want it to be consumed. This is being consumed by the general public,” Lopez said.

