EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Inmates gather at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa following clearing operations on October 28, 2019.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
Visits to Bilibid inmates resume October 30, BuCor says
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 2:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections has restored visitation privileges for inmates held at the New Bilibid Prison.

In a statement Tuesday, the Bureau said that the visits will resume on Wednesday, October 30.

This was after the visitation privileges were suspended during demolition of illegal structures, including luxury shanties or “kubols,” inside the NBP.

READ: Explosion rocks Bilibid as demolition of illegal structures continues

“To accommodate all the visitors at Maximum Security Compound, schedule of visit for [Persons Deprived of Liberty] at Maximum shall be on per quadrant,” the statement read.

The following schedule shall be implemented:

NBP North, Quadrant 1: Wednesday and Saturday

  • Bldg. 1 – 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
  • Bldg. 6 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
  • Bldg. 12 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Hospital ward 1, 3, 5 and annex – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

NBP West, Quadrant 2: Thursday and Sunday

  • Bldg. 4 – 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
  • Bldg. 7 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
  • Bldg. 11B – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Hospital Ward 2, 4 and TBTU – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

NBP South, Quadrant 3: Wednesday and Saturday

  • Bldg. 3 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Bldg. 8 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Bldg. 13 – 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

NBP East, Quadrant 4: Thursday and Sunday

  • Bldg. 2 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Bldg. 5 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Bldg. 9 – 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The bureau reminded the public that visitors will be subjected to usual body frisking, inspection of bags and belongings and, if necessary, strip searching.

Deaths inside Bilibid

Last week, families of Bilibid inmates urged the Corrections bureau to lift the supposed lockdown in the Maximum Security Compound and to restore their right to visit ailing relatives.

KAPATID (Families and Friends of Political Prisoners) spokesperson Fides Lim also called attention to the situation of inmates inside the Bilibid’s maximum security compound where inmates died allegedly due to lack of medical attention.

The STAR reported October 29 that 29 inmates of the NBP have died since the demolition started October 9.

Data from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) showed that 10 convicts died of communicable diseases while 14 others died of non-communicable ailments. Five inmates have yet to be subjected to autopsy.

Six inmates died of pneumonia. Four others died of tuberculosis.

Seven inmates died of heart-related illnesses. The remaining five died of sepsis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease and peritonitis or tissue inflammation in the abdominal wall, respectively.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said that the Bureau reported that there was “nothing out of the extraordinary” in the cited deaths which are not related to the demolition operations. — with a report from The STAR/Ghio Ong

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS GERALD BANTAG NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Duterte suspects cops killed Misamis mayor
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday voiced suspicion that policemen were behind the killing of Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis...
Headlines
Solgen Jose Calida should be replaced — ex-CHR chair
3 hours ago
Under this Solgen specifically, walang mangyayari they will seek advice from him dahil talo sila. ‘Yan ang gusto ni...
Headlines
Duterte tells Robredo: Drug war yours if you want it
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
After Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo suggested a “tweaking” of the administration’s controversial...
Headlines
State powers to be invoked for Kaliwa Dam project
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
With an acute water shortage looming, President Duterte is ready to use his “extraordinary powers” for the construction...
Headlines
Latest
6 minutes ago
Duterte's offer for Leni not an admission that drug war failed — Panelo
By Franco Luna | 6 minutes ago
"The ball is in [Robredo's] court, but if I were in her place, I would accept [the challenge]," presidential spokesman Salvador...
Headlines
9 minutes ago
Robredo mum on Duterte's drug czar challenge
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo refused to respond to the challenge of President Duterte to take charge of the drug war.
Headlines
29 minutes ago
At least 1 dead, dozens injured after 6.6 magnitude Cotabato quake, NDRRMC says
29 minutes ago
Intensity VII or “destructive” shaking was felt in Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; and Malungin,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
UP Law calls for dismissal of sedition rap vs lawyers
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"This disturbing incident does not augur well for democracy," UP law faculty said in a statement. "It is meant to silence...
Headlines
Exclusive
Agos River: Where life flows for the Dumagat people
Through generations, the Dumagat people have passed their knowledge down to their children and learned to live with and along...
2 hours ago
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with