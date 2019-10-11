Explosion rocks Bilibid as demolition of illegal structures continues

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila police on Friday said explosion rocked part of the New Bilibid Prison as the demolition of illegal structures in the penitentiary continued.

A report from the National Capital Region Police Office said that at around 10 a.m. an explosion occurred at quadrant 4 of the maximum security compound in Bilibid.

The police report stated that investigation showed that an improvised explosive device caused the incident. They deployed bomb disposal and K9 teams to look for a possible secondary explosive device.

“During the panelling, two grenade hands and two blasting caps were recovered inside the shanties (or ‘kubol’) adjacent to the explosion site,” the report further read.

The authorities were then continuing the demolition of illegal structures, including shanties of prisoners, at quadrant 1 of the maximum security compound.

Authorities started taking down illegal structures within Bilibid’s maximum security compound last Tuesday.

The police said that upon initial probe, it was found that the explosion site was occupied by violent extremist offenders.

Inmates detained at the said quadrant are from the Abu Sayyaf Group, Maute-ISIS, Rajah Solaiman Group, Jimaah Islamiya and Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

This is a developing story.

— Kristine Joy Patag