Indian president unveils first Mahatma Gandhi monument in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines— Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in a five-day visit to the Philippines since Thursday, on Sunday unveiled the first Mahatma Gandhi monument in the country.

Kovind led the unveiling ceremony of the bronze bust at Miriam College, Quezon City.

Gandhi is the father of the Indian nation. Mahatma is an honorific given to Mohandaas Karamchand Gandhi, which means “great soul.”

He formerly served as an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist. He was also a writer and became the leader of the nationalist movement against British rule in India.

The unveiling ceremony coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi and the celebration of the 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines.

“Mahatma belongs to all people,” the 74-year-old Indian head of state was quoted as saying during the ceremony.

For her part, Rosario Oreta-Lapus, president of Miriam College said they are grateful for Kovind’s visit.

“We are deeply honored by your visit and delighted with the gift you have endowed upon us – the bronze bust of the great Mahatma Gandhi – a gift that will serve to inspire, inform, and spur our students our students to act on behalf of peace,” Lapus said.

The Philippines joined Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, Croatia, and Bulgaria among other countries in hosting a symbolic image of Gandhi.—Rosette Adel