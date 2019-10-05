LRTA: ‘No indications’ of foul play, attack in LRT-2 fire

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority said Saturday it was unlikely that the fire that paralyzed the operations of three Light Rail Transit Line 2 train stations for nine months was caused by foul play or terrorist attack.

“Walang indication na nagkaroon ng foul play o terrorist attack on the matter (There is no indication of foul play or terrorist attack on the matter)," LRTA spokesperson Hernando Cabrera told Dobol B sa News TV in an interview, adding that the Bureau of Fire Protection is still investigating the incident.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, the rectifier-transformer located between LRT-2’s Katipunan and Anonas stations tripped and caught fire. The incident prompted a temporary shutdown of train services.

The LRTA, which operates LRT-2, announced on Friday that there will be no train operations in Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations for the next nine months.

The train management said it will be able to resume partial operations—only from Cubao to Recto station—by next week.

The 16.75-kilometer line that serves 11 stations started its operations in 2003. It is the only train system in Metro Manila that runs in an east-west direction.

LRT-2’s western terminus is Recto station in Manila, while its eastern terminus is Santolan station in Pasig. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico