EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LRT2
The LRTA, which operates LRT-2, announced on Friday that there will be no train operations in Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations for the next nine months.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
LRTA: ‘No indications’ of foul play, attack in LRT-2 fire
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2019 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority said Saturday it was unlikely that the fire that paralyzed the operations of three Light Rail Transit Line 2 train stations for nine months was caused by foul play or terrorist attack.

“Walang indication na nagkaroon ng foul play o terrorist attack on the matter (There is no indication of foul play or terrorist attack on the matter)," LRTA spokesperson Hernando Cabrera told Dobol B sa News TV in an interview, adding that the Bureau of Fire Protection is still investigating the incident.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, the rectifier-transformer located between LRT-2’s Katipunan and Anonas stations tripped and caught fire. The incident prompted a temporary shutdown of train services.

The LRTA, which operates LRT-2, announced on Friday that there will be no train operations in Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations for the next nine months.

The train management said it will be able to resume partial operations—only from Cubao to Recto station—by next week.

The 16.75-kilometer line that serves 11 stations started its operations in 2003. It is the only train system in Metro Manila that runs in an east-west direction.

LRT-2’s western terminus is Recto station in Manila, while its eastern terminus is Santolan station in Pasig. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

LRT2
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Temporary LRT-2 shutdown after fire highlights need for structural change, better inspections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The total shutdown of the Light Rail Transit Line 2—the only train system in Metro Manila running from east to west—...
Headlines
‘Ninja cops’ face new probe by DOJ, PNP
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police will reinvestigate the criminal and administrative cases of 13...
Headlines
Duterte says US a close friend, but…
17 hours ago
President Duterte has made another impassioned rebuke of the United States, which he accused of backtracking on its defense...
Headlines
WATCH: A look inside modern jeepney prototypes
By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
More than a year before the government officially replaces the traditional jeepneys with modern ones, several manufacturers...
Headlines
Resolve review of 'ninja cops' case before retirement, Lacson advises Albayalde
1 day ago
Noting that Albayalde has 34 days left in police service, Lacson said: “The first that he has to show to erase doubt...
Headlines
Latest
17 hours ago
‘Dengvaxia protects even those who have not had dengue’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Dengvaxia vaccine can give protection for up to three years even among the seronegative or those who have never been infected...
Headlines
17 hours ago
LPA to bring scattered rain over Luzon
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
A low-pressure area spotted off Baler in Aurora will bring scattered rainshowers in parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Bishops pray for CJ espousing church values
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Two Catholic bishops have expressed hope that the next chief justice would be someone who will support the values of the...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Albayalde blames politics for ‘demolition job’
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Gen. Oscar Albayalde has blamed politics within the police force, especially those relating to choosing his successor as police...
Headlines
17 hours ago
No DFA snub of German national day
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Despite a ban on attending national day celebrations of countries that approved the Iceland-initiated resolution that called...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with