The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, which has jurisdiction over Palau Islands, reported that three Filipinos figured in an accident involving a flatbed truck that lost control and fell into the sea in Palau on September 29.
Google Earth
2 Filipinos dead as truck falls into sea in Palau
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos died while another one survived as a flatbed truck lost control and fell into the sea in Palau last Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, which has jurisdiction over Palau, is working with authorities for the immediate shipment of the remains of the victims to the country.

The DFA expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

Counsel General Marciano de Borja also said the consulate is coordinating with Palau authorities to get more details on the accident, the DFA said.

"Based on initial investigation, Palau authorities do not believe there was foul play involved during the accident," the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also confirmed that the employers of the Filipinos have agreed to shoulder the cost of the shipment of the victims' remains.

"The Consulate also stands ready to provide assistance to the survivor as needed," the statement read. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

