2 Filipinos killed in Taiwan bridge collapse

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino fishery workers were found dead after a bridge collapsed in Taiwan's Yilan county.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan confirmed that the bodies of the two Filipinos were recovered , according to a report from ABS-CBN News.

Taiwan News reported that the bodies of Serencio Andree Abregana , 44, was found Tuesday evening while the remains of Impang George Jagmis , 47, was recovered Wednesday morning.

Abregana and Jagmis were two of the three missing Filipinos inside one of the fishing boats underneath the bridge.

The bodies of two Indonesian workers were also recovered under the rubble of the bridge.

MECO director Gerry de Belen confirmed that four of the injured Filipinos were already out of the hospital after they sustained very minor injuries.

One Filipino worker remained at the hospital for observation but is in stable condition, De Belen said.

At least 12 people were injured , including six Filipino and three Indonesian fishing workers, the Taiwanese driver of the petrol tanker, and two coastguard personnel.

The petrol tanker burst into flames at some point after it hit the water, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

Prosecutors have launched a probe into the cause of the collapse. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP