Solons demand apology over pork accusations, Lacson refuses

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo stood firm on his stance as lawmakers demand an apology over his allegations of insertions in the proposed national budget for next year.

In a privilege speech, Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz) called Lacson's allegations "reckless, irresponsible and imprudent."

Castro claimed that allegations of pork barrel in the proposed 2020 national budget is not true.

" In order to confirm that indeed he is a soldier and a gentleman, perhaps Sen. Lacson could be sensible enough to realize what he has done and what he has damaged to this institution by extending an apology, a sincere apology to this institution and to all members of this House of Representatives," Castro said.

House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante Jr. (Manila) and Rep. Mike Defensor ( Anakalusugan Party-list) also joined Castro in demanding an apology from the senator.

Refusing the calls for an apology, Lacson said Castro should be the one to apologize to the Filipino people "for abusing their hard earned tax money in all the years that he is in Congress."

"His (Castro) whining and howling will not deter my vigilance in performing my mandate of scrutinizing the budget measure," Lacson said.

The senator stressed that he has been "fighting" against pork barrel for a long time.

Earlier this week, Lacson declared that his yearly "pork battle" has started.

"Now that many like-minded colleagues in the Senate are equally committed to do the same, with more reason I should be more vigilant," Lacson said.

Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr., meanwhile, claimed that Lacson's accusation that he was behind the alleged move to allot P1.5 billion for each deputy speaker under the proposed budget.

Villafuerte said Lacson's claims were " completely baseless" and "fictional."

“We never thought of, discussed, planned, and even attempted to add a single peso to a district or for a congressman, what more P33 billion (for 22 deputy speakers). And more unbelievable (is) the P700 million for each of the 300 congressmen, which would total PHP210 billion not PHP54 billion as reported,” Villafuerte said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray