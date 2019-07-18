NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coast Guard's most modern ship to patrol West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 9:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) newest, biggest and most modern vessel will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham or Philippine Rise.

The French-made offshore patrol vessel was launched in France on Wednesday and will be called BRP Gabriela Silang. It is expected to be delivered to Manila by the first week of December.

PCG personnel, who will be the new ship's sailing crew, will undergo training on September.

Aside from patrolling the Philippine waters, the Gabriela Silang will be used for the campaign against piracy and terrorism in the southern part of the country.

According to the PCG, the offshore patrol vessel has a length of 83.6 meters, maximum speed of 20 knots, can sail for 22 days and has a capacity of 64 crew members.

The ship's main engine is a hybrid diesel-electric type, the first vessel of the PCG that uses this type of engine.

One of the patrol vessel's most modern capacity is its mission management system (MMS) that has a dedicated command and control center, radars, automatic identification system, communication equipment, surveillance equipment, and day and night vision camera.

"The MMS uses advanced technologies on computer and radio techniques to improve operational efficiency of its users with the help of the multi-user system that can compile and maintain the tactical common operational picture, situation awareness, target detection, tracking and information, record and replay, information display and exchange of information with other units," the PCG said in Filipino.

The ship also has a helideck and a hangar that can accommodate the PCG's helicopter EC 145T2, which has yet to be delivered.

With these capabilities, the BRP Gabriela Silang can respond to marine environmental pollution, such as oil spills uring its containerized anti-polution equipment.

It also has a hyperbaric chamber for those who have diving sickness and a survivor room that can accommodate those who will be rescued.

BRP Gabriela Silang was constructed by French shipbuilder OCEA under the Philippine Ports and Coast Guard Capability Development program of the Department of Transportation.

The deal worth P5.6 billion or €97 million was signed in September 2014.

BENHAM RISE PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China can’t ignore multilateral resistance — US
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
“Multilateral resistance” from the United States and its allies against China’s militarization in the South...
Headlines
189 local execs stripped of police powers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
A total of 189 local chief executives were stripped of their supervisory powers over the police for alleged involvement in...
Headlines
85% of Pinoys trust Rody – Pulse Asia
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Eighty-five percent of Filipinos continued to express trust in President Duterte and approved of his performance, Pulse Asia...
Headlines
Falcon veers north; LPA brings rains
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Luzon today even as it veered north...
Headlines
Coming soon: P20 coin
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to launch a coin version of the P20 banknote toward the end of the year or the...
Headlines
Latest
10 hours ago
‘Duterte won’t allow another reenacted budget’
By Czeriza Valencia | 10 hours ago
The head of the country’s premier socioeconomic planning agency said President Duterte can be expected to put his foot...
Headlines
10 hours ago
4,000 government posts still waiting to be filled
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
President Duterte is halfway through his six-year term but he still has to make at least 4,000 appointments and fill vacant...
Headlines
10 hours ago
DILG orders LGUs to contain dengue
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday ordered local government units (LGUs) to undertake the necessary...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Duterte: Philippines owns WPS, but Chinese can fish
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Amid accusations that he is being too soft on China, President Duterte on Tuesday said he asserted the Philippines’...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Foreigners in SONA rallies face deportation, BI warns
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has threatened to deport foreigners who will join demonstrations during the fourth State of...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with