'Falcon' packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph, up from 65 kph on early Tuesday morning.
‘Falcon’ seen to exit PAR on Friday
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Falcon will dampen parts of the Philippines for the next three days before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its late morning weather bulletin, PAGASA said "Falcon" was last seen 510 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It is heading west at 30 kilometers per hour.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph, up from 65 kph on early Tuesday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over northern Isabela, Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands. Winds of 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas.

PAGASA warned fisherfolks not to venture over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1 and the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

"Falcon" is also seen to strengthen into a tropical storm within 48 hours and to closely approach or make landfall over Babuyan-Batanes islands on Wednesday evening.

Weather forecasters said residents of Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Occidental Mindoro, Panay Island, Guimaras and Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo islands will experience moderate to heavy rains today until Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Moderate to heavy rains may affect Ilocos region, CAR, Cagayan, Isabela, Zambales and Occidental Mindoro from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA and the rest of Cagayan Valley may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Forecast positions

  • Wednesday morning: 235 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Thursday morning: 130 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes
  • Friday morning: 585 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Saturday morning: 940 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

Headlines
Headlines
