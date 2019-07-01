In this June 24, 2019 photo, the EDSA-Aurora underpass in Quezon City is flooded after a heavy downpour.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIVE List: Flooded areas on July 1
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 11:12am
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flooding in flood-prone areas due to rains brought about by "habagat" or the southwest monsoon.
Yellow rainfall warning has been raised in parts of Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan and Bulacan.
Tropical depression Egay, meanwhile, has maintained its strength and continues to move toward extreme northern Luzon.
