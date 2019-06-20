LIST: Manila Water, Maynilad water interruption schedule

MANILA, Philippines — Water service firms Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company Inc. on Thursday set water interruption schedule in some parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

These waters services firm said they would implement daily rotational water service interruptions since the National Water Resources Board announced that it would reduce water allocation from Angat Dam.

It would reduce allocation for concessionaires from 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms.

As of 6 a.m., Angat Dam’s water level dipped to 160.73 meter mark, less than one meter above the reservoir’s critical level.

It is expected to hit the 160-meter critical level this week due to absence of rains.

For its part, Maynilad said it would extend operating hours of its pumping stations, reactive deepwells to lessen the impact of reduced allocations.

The water supply affects Metro Manila areas and some parts of Cavite.

Meanwhile, Manila Water said rotational water service interruption will occurred in the entire East Zone of Metro Manila including Rizal, every 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Below appears the schedule of water service interruption in Metro Manila and nearby provinces:

— Rosette Adel