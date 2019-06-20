ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken on March 14, 2019 shows residents of Barangka in Manila, gathering water. Manila has been hit by its worst water shortage in years, leaving bucket-bearing families to wait hours for a fill up from tanker trucks and some hospitals to turn away less urgent cases.
AFP/Noel Celis
LIST: Manila Water, Maynilad water interruption schedule
(Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Water service firms Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company Inc. on Thursday set water interruption schedule in some parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

These waters services firm said they would implement daily rotational water service interruptions since the National Water Resources Board announced that it would reduce water allocation from Angat Dam.

It would reduce allocation for concessionaires from 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms.

As of 6 a.m., Angat Dam’s water level dipped to 160.73 meter mark, less than one meter above the reservoir’s critical level.

It is expected to hit the 160-meter critical level this week due to absence of rains.

READ: Angat Dam less than a meter above critical level

For its part, Maynilad said it would extend operating hours of its pumping stations, reactive deepwells to lessen the impact of reduced allocations.

The water supply affects Metro Manila areas and some parts of Cavite.

Meanwhile, Manila Water said rotational water service interruption will occurred in the entire East Zone of Metro Manila including Rizal, every 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Below appears the schedule of water service interruption in Metro Manila and nearby provinces:

— Rosette Adel

ANGAT DAM MANILA WATER MAYNILAD WATER INTERRUPTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Cebu town mayor gunned down in hospital
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A former town mayor of Medellin, Cebu allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade was shot dead by armed men inside his room...
Headlines
Duterte is pro-Filipino, not pro-China – Lorenzana
By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday insisted that President Duterte is pro-Filipino and denied the claim of critics...
Headlines
Vietnam skipper narrates rescue
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The captain of the Vietnamese ship yesterday corroborated the story of the 22 Filipino fishermen who were rescued near Recto...
Headlines
Rizal is not a national hero Filipinos believed he was
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The country celebrates the 158th birth anniversary of Jose Rizal, considered as one of the greatest heroes of the nation,...
Headlines
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
2 days ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
Latest
23 minutes ago
Duterte approves technical-vocational skills development plan
23 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a four-year national plan for technical vocational skills development.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte picks retired Army general to head PhilHealth, Duque says
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed retired Army general Ricardo Morales to head the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., amid...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Noting boat captain's 'turnaround' after Piñol meet, Pamalakaya demands transparency
3 hours ago
After a “complete turnaround” in the position of the boat captain, a fisherfolk group demands transparency from...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Angat Dam less than a meter above critical level
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The current water elevation is 19.27 meters below the minimum operating level of 180 meters.
Headlines
15 hours ago
Duterte steps into contest for House speakership
By Jess Diaz | 15 hours ago
After saying he would stay out of the issue, President Duterte has decided after all to endorse someone for speaker of the...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with