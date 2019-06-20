Angat Dam less than a meter above critical level

MANILA, Philippines — The water elevation at Angat Dam, the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila, dropped to 160.73 meters Thursday morning—less than one meter above the reservoir’s critical level.

This is 0.53 meters below the water level recorded Wednesday morning at 161.26 meters. The current water elevation is also 19.27 meters below the minimum operating level of 180 meters.

The National Water Resources Board earlier said Angat Dam might breach its low-level mark toward the end of the week if no sufficient rainfall is received in Angat watershed.

State weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last week. But NWRB noted that “insignificant” rainfall showered in the Angat reservoir area for the past weeks.

Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. announced Tuesday they would implement rotational service interruptions in their concession areas. This, after the NWRB decided to slash the water allocation for Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from the current 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms.

Another adjustment in the allocation for MWSS will be undertaken once the 160-meter critical level of Angat is breached.