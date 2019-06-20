ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Angat Dam is the main water source of Metro Manila.
File
Angat Dam less than a meter above critical level
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The water elevation at Angat Dam, the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila, dropped to 160.73 meters Thursday morning—less than one meter above the reservoir’s critical level.

This is 0.53 meters below the water level recorded Wednesday morning at 161.26 meters. The current water elevation is also 19.27 meters below the minimum operating level of 180 meters.

The National Water Resources Board earlier said Angat Dam might breach its low-level mark toward the end of the week if no sufficient rainfall is received in Angat watershed.

State weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last week. But NWRB noted that “insignificant” rainfall showered in the Angat reservoir area for the past weeks.

Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. announced Tuesday they would implement rotational service interruptions in their concession areas. This, after the NWRB decided to slash the water allocation for Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from the current 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cms.

Another adjustment in the allocation for MWSS will be undertaken once the 160-meter critical level of Angat is breached.

ANGAT DAM NATIONAL WATER RESOURCES BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte is pro-Filipino, not pro-China – Lorenzana
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday insisted that President Duterte is pro-Filipino and denied the claim of critics...
Headlines
Vietnam skipper narrates rescue
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The captain of the Vietnamese ship yesterday corroborated the story of the 22 Filipino fishermen who were rescued near Recto...
Headlines
Rizal is not a national hero Filipinos believed he was
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The country celebrates the 158th birth anniversary of Jose Rizal, considered as one of the greatest heroes of the nation,...
Headlines
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
2 days ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
Binay: 'Little maritime accident' tag diminishes Filipinos' testimony
22 hours ago
"What’s saddening is China’s statements have overshadowed the testimonies and first-hand accounts of the crew,"...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Fishermen want Recto Bank exclusive for Pinoys
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The 22 fishermen left adrift at sea for hours after their boat was rammed and sunk by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank last...
Headlines
12 hours ago
UP jumps 28 spots in world rankings
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has climbed 28 spots and secured its highest rating yet in the latest list of best universities...
Headlines
12 hours ago
2 Pinoys killed in New Zealand as train rams car
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Two Filipinos, who arrived in New Zealand just last week to work as fruit pickers, died while three others were injured in...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘No need to invoke MDT in Recto Bank incident’
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The hitting of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel at midnight of June 9 in Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Free internet, clean restrooms required at transport hubs
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Owners of land transportation hubs are now required to provide passengers free internet access and clean sanitary facili...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with