In this file photo, Jinggoy Estrada, who is seeking a Senate comeback, shows his accomplished certificate of candidacy.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Plunder trial vs Jinggoy over PDAF scam to proceed
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The plunder trial of former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada will proceed as the Sandiganbayan on Friday rejected his plea that seeks the case’s dismissal without presenting counter-evidence.

The STAR reported that the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth division on Friday junked the demurrer to evidence filed by Estrada and his co-accused Janet Lim-Napoles in the government’s plunder case over the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam.

A demurrer to evidence is a pleading that challenges the sufficiency of the prosecution’s evidence against the accused. It paves the way for the dismissal of the case halfway through the trial, without the accused having to present their counter-evidence.

With the denial of Estrada’s motion, his camp would have to present their evidence to counter the prosecution’s arguments.

Businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles is believed to be the mastermind behind the multi-billion scam.

Estrada is accused of amassing P183-million worth of kickbacks for funnelling his PDAF to bogus non-government organizations linked to Napoles. Estrada had repeatedly denied having any transaction with Napoles concerning his PDAF.

Estrada ran and lost in the 2019 midterm elections under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago slate. — Kristine Joy Patag with a report from The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo

