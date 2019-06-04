ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In January 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to increase the pay of teachers this year.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
Involve teachers in government plans to hike salaries, ACT says
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said Tuesday that the government should involve teachers in proposals to hike their salaries.

In a statement, ACT said “teachers are keen on taking part in the discussions as they want to ensure that the pay hike will be of substantial amount will be done in the soonest time possible.”

This comes after presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo assured the public that President Rodrigo Duterte will not renege on his promise to increase their teachers' salaries.

Duterte, in January, said he would dialogue with representatives of teachers' group on the salary hike.

The Department of Education, for its part, said Monday that it will “review and propose additional benefits for public school teachers.”

ACT chairperson Joselyn Martinez said that the push for higher pay for educators should not be left to the Budget and Education departments.

“Both agencies had for many times argued against our just demand, citing that we are better paid than our private counterparts and that there is no budget [for] raising our salaries,” she said.

'Salaries should allow teachers a decent life'

She raised the concern that the Budget department would base the increase in public teachers’ salaries on their counterparts in private schools, as was done for previous salary adjustments.

“Basic education is dominated by the state sector with 90% of the teacher population being public school teachers. The government should be the one setting the standards on teachers’ pay based on the value of our contribution to society and as provided by the Magna Carta of Public School Teachers which states that teachers’ salaries should be able to afford them decent standards of living,” Martinez said.

She also pointed out that the Duterte government has doubled salaries of police and military personnel but public teachers’ salaries remain low.

“The government has spent P64 billion in 2018 and another P70 billion in 2019 for the pay hike of uniformed personnel, why are they disheartened now to raise P150 billion to improve the lives of teachers? The BIR has billions in pesos of tax collection backlog, large amounts of budget are misallocated to ends that do not really benefit the people, billions more go to corruption,” she added.

Panelo, for his part, reiterated the Palace’s appeal to teachers for more patience as the government continues to look for funding for their salary hike.

"We appeal to our teachers that since this is a huge amount, extend your patience a little longer while we look for funding," he said. — Kristine Joy Patag

ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS SALARY HIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Senate leadership change
4 days ago
Talks are circulating about plans to unseat Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and elect Sen. Cynthia Villar the leader...
Headlines
‘Filipino construction workers are truly lazy,’ special envoy Tulfo says
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Three months after he first made the claim, columnist turned special envoy Ramon Tulfo stands by his comment that Filipino...
Headlines
13 senators sign resolution backing Tito Sotto as leader
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Some 13 senators have signed a resolution expressing support for the retention of Senate President Vicente Sotto III as leader...
Headlines
Hontiveros: Senate minority to seek ‘issue-based’ alliances with majority bloc
6 hours ago
“We may be bloodied but we are unbowed…”
Headlines
Duterte invites new Japan Imperial couple to Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has invited Japan’s new Imperial Couple to the Philippines, saying it would be a “great honor”...
Headlines
Latest
19 minutes ago
FDA: 5 vinegar products contain synthetic acetic acid
19 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration identified five vinegar brands with batches that they found contained synthetic acetic acid,...
Headlines
39 minutes ago
Comelec OKs Duterte 'youth' Cardema's Congress bid
39 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections has allowed former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema's substitution as a nominee...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Tulfos could get police escorts back, PNP chief says
1 hour ago
Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and his brothers may yet get their police exports back, the chief of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Outrage as Duterte says 'cured' himself of being gay
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked outrage after claiming that he "cured" himself of being gay with the help of beautiful...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Militant groups denounce trade union activist’s conviction
3 hours ago
Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno and transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide alongside Maga’s...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with