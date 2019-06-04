DOJ wraps up estafa rap vs 'Bikoy' sans counter-affidavit

MANILA, Philippines — The estafa complaint against Peter Advincula, claiming to be “Bikoy,” over a 2018 Albay beauty pageant has been submitted for resolution without his defenses.

Lawyer Benjamin delos Santos, counsel for businessman Arven Valmores, told reporters after the preliminary investigation hearing that Advincula or his lawyer did not appear.

He said he asked Assistant State Prosecutor Herbert Abugan to submit the complaint for resolution without Advincula’s counter-affidavit or his defense.

Delos Santos said Abugan granted their motion.

The complainants also submitted an affidavit of Danrick Corpuz, the production danager of the beauty pageant.

Corpuz said: "Being left alone to face all the problems and complaints of the pageant winners and my support staff, all of us rushed to the PNP Polangi Municipal Station and lodged our complaint on Aug. 12, 2018."

Valmores said in his complaint-affidavit that Advincula did not attend the pageant, leaving the production staff unpaid. He said he had to shell ought P304,422 to cover the expenses of the pageant.

Advincula under police custody

The Philippine National Police said Monday that Advincula has been under protective custody since last week.

Advincula, who identified himself as the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, first surfaced at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines office on May 3. He said he stands by the contents of the video series that accused Duterte and his family of involvement in drug trafficking.

He said he was seeking legal aid from the IBP to sue the persons he named in the video as members of a supposed drug syndicate, but the IBP rejected his application.

Three weeks later, Advincula, whose credibility has been questioned, surfaced again. This time at the PNP where he said he is seeking custody. He also walked back on his earlier statement and said the Liberal Party and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV are involved in the creation of the videos. Both the LP and Trillanes denied his allegations.

Major General Amador Corpus, chief of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said Monday that Advincula returned to the police headquarters with a legal counsel last May 27.

The PNP said it will look into Advincula's allegations.

Estafa charges

This is also not the first estafa complaint filed against Advincula.

He earlier admitted to being jailed for estafa and was released—after his sentence was reduced—in 2016.

Advincula also has at least two pending cases in Baguio and Benguet.

On Sept. 13, 2007, Judge Ruben Ayson of the Baguio City regional trial court issued an arrest warrant for Advincula for illegal recruitment.

Police launched a manhunt for Advincula, who used an alias “R.B Santos,” and his associates John Paul Rafael Benedict Santos, Arcangel de Leon, Nora Enriquez, Joy Caoile, Lorena Camba alias “Lory Camba” and Jaime Gaupo Jr., who were all using the address Colegio de la Pontifical Academia at No. 9, Purok 4, Outlook Drive, Baguio City.

In another case, Advincula together with the same cohorts were charged with two estafa cases before the sala of Judge Delilah Gonzales-Muñoz, municipal trial court of La Trinidad, Benguet. — with reports from The STAR/Artemio Dumlao