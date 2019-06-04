‘Bikoy’ under police protective custody

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula, the man claiming to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos that implicated President Duterte’s relatives and allies in the illegal drug trade, is now under police “protective” custody.

Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Maj. Gen. Amador Corpus said yesterday that Advincula has been under police custody after he returned on May 27, two days after he posted bail for his pending estafa cases.

“He voluntarily surrendered and requested for protective custody. He is now under investigation,” Corpus said at a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Advincula claimed that opposition leaders were behind “Project Sodoma,” a supposed plot to oust Duterte hatched by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and install Vice President Leni Robredo as the country’s next chief executive.

Advincula said the ouster plot began on Aug. 27, 2018 when a priest from the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) introduced him to Trillanes’ chief security, whom he identified as a certain Jonel.

Among the personalities Advincula has identified was Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, whom he said was present at a meeting on Dec. 12, 2018 at the Jesuit Residence of the ADMU in Quezon City.

Aside from Villegas, Advincula claimed Jonel and a certain Fr. Robert were also present at the meeting.

He claimed the topic centered on how to make public their story that members of Duterte’s family and some of his allies are involved in the illegal drug trade.

“It was agreed during the meeting to make some noise during the elections,” Advincula said in Filipino.

He also mentioned Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, who he claimed attended a meeting with Trillanes at the Diocese of Caloocan on Feb. 9, 2019.

Advincula said former education secretary Armin Luistro also attended a meeting at De La Salle University in Manila on Feb. 11.

He added that former police Eduardo Acierto, who was implicated in the smuggling of billions of pesos worth of shabu last year, also attended the meeting.

The topic was the same, according to Advincula, which is how to oust Duterte from power and ensure the defeat of his senatorial candidates in the midterm elections.