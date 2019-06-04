ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Maj. Gen. Amador Corpus said yesterday that Advincula has been under police custody after he returned on May 27, two days after he posted bail for his pending estafa cases.
MIchael Varcas
‘Bikoy’ under police protective custody
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula, the man claiming to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos that implicated President Duterte’s relatives and allies in the illegal drug trade, is now under police “protective” custody.

Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Maj. Gen. Amador Corpus said yesterday that Advincula has been under police custody after he returned on May 27, two days after he posted bail for his pending estafa cases.

“He voluntarily surrendered and requested for protective custody. He is now under investigation,” Corpus said at a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Advincula claimed that opposition leaders were behind “Project Sodoma,” a supposed plot to oust Duterte hatched by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and install Vice President Leni Robredo as the country’s next chief executive.

Advincula said the ouster plot began on Aug. 27, 2018 when a priest from the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) introduced him to Trillanes’ chief security, whom he identified as a certain Jonel.

Among the personalities Advincula has identified was Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, whom he said was present at a meeting on Dec. 12, 2018 at the Jesuit Residence of the ADMU in Quezon City.

Aside from Villegas, Advincula claimed Jonel and a certain Fr. Robert were also present at the meeting.

He claimed the topic centered on how to make public their story that members of Duterte’s family and some of his allies are involved in the illegal drug trade.

“It was agreed during the meeting to make some noise during the elections,” Advincula said in Filipino.

He also mentioned Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, who he claimed attended a meeting with Trillanes at the Diocese of Caloocan on Feb. 9, 2019.  

Advincula said former education secretary Armin Luistro also attended a meeting at De La Salle University in Manila on Feb. 11.

He added that former police Eduardo Acierto, who was implicated in the smuggling of billions of pesos worth of shabu last year, also attended the meeting.

The topic was the same, according to Advincula, which is how to oust Duterte from power and ensure the defeat of his senatorial candidates in the midterm elections.

 

BIKOY PETER JOEMEL ADVINCULA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China admits to deploying troops, weapons to South China Sea islands
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
China has every right to deploy troops and build weapons on islands and reefs it claims in the South China Sea, two top-level...
Headlines
What we know so far: Senate leadership change
3 days ago
Talks are circulating about plans to unseat Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and elect Sen. Cynthia Villar the leader...
Headlines
Palace backs Bautista but urges public to move past Tulfo tantrum
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Malacañang supports Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, whom broadcaster Erwin Tulfo berated and badmouthed...
Headlines
Mon Tulfo: Wanda 'clueless', just a 'casualty' in PTV-DOT ad deal
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Columnist Ramon Tulfo his sister was a casualty “for being clueless and for not having the brightest people around...
Headlines
Police escorts for Erwin Tulfo, family pulled out
1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has recalled the police escorts of broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, his wife, and two of his siblings,...
Headlines
Latest
54 minutes ago
Senate approves higher tax on tobacco products
By Paolo Romero | 54 minutes ago
The Senate last night approved the proposal to increase the excise taxes on tobacco products, a measure President Duterte...
Headlines
54 minutes ago
Palace to oppose moves to block jewelry auction
By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
Malacañang is ready to oppose any attempt by the Marcos family to block the sale of their jewelry collection, saying...
Headlines
54 minutes ago
Duterte invites new JapanImperial Couple to Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
President Duterte has invited Japan’s new Imperial Couple to the Philippines, saying it would be a “great honor”...
Headlines
54 minutes ago
DepEd pushes additional benefits for teachers
By Ghio Ong | 54 minutes ago
Amid calls for an increase in the salary of teachers, the Department of Education (DepEd) is pushing for more benefits to...
Headlines
54 minutes ago
13 senators sign resolution backing Sotto as leader
By Paolo Romero | 54 minutes ago
Some 13 senators have signed a resolution expressing support for the retention of Senate President Vicente Sotto III as leader...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with