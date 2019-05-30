ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Marawi City
In this April 1, 2018 photo, residents on top of their jeepney take photos of destroyed buildings during a visit to their homes at the main battle area in Marawi City. The US Department of State has issued travel advisory Level 4 for the war-torn city due to the threat of civil unrest and terrorism.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, File
Only P10k out P36.9-M donations for Marawi siege victims utilized, says COA
(Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense only spent P10,000 out of nearly P37 million donations received for the victims of Marawi siege, the Commission on Audit reported.

In its 2018 report, state auditors said the funds “were not utilized to provide for the much needed support of the Marawi siege victims.”

“The poor utilization of the donated funds defeated the purpose of donation and that the good intention of the donors for human consideration was not fully served,” COA said.

