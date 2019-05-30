Only P10k out P36.9-M donations for Marawi siege victims utilized, says COA

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense only spent P10,000 out of nearly P37 million donations received for the victims of Marawi siege, the Commission on Audit reported.

In its 2018 report, state auditors said the funds “were not utilized to provide for the much needed support of the Marawi siege victims.”

“The poor utilization of the donated funds defeated the purpose of donation and that the good intention of the donors for human consideration was not fully served,” COA said.