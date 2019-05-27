ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The MMDA started a dry run of the policy on April 22.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
Lawmaker asks SC to curb EDSA bus ban
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Monday sought relief from the Supreme Court on the implementation of the ban on provincial buses on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue, the capital's main highway.

Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay), who will be on his second term in July, filed a Petition for Prohibition and/or Mandamus, urging the high court to issue a halt order against the Metro Manila Development Authority regulation that prohibits or revokes the permits of provincial utility bus (PUB) terminals along EDSA.

Salceda said he is filing the petition as someone affected by the ban and “for and on behalf of his constituents directly affected by MMDA Regulation No. 19-002, series of 2019."

The directive, to be fully implemented in June, will remove public utility bus terminals along EDSA and and ban operators from using the road.

The MMDA started a dry run of the policy last April.

'Economic disruption, inconvenience, expenses'

Salceda added that the MMDA had overstepped its legal authority and violated the franchises of the affected PUBs and lease agreements between bus operators and terminal owners.

The lawmaker argued that the MMDA, named as respondent in the petition, acted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction when it issued the resolution “without taking into consideration the economic disruption, inconvenience, expense and damages that they may cause.”

He cited 2017 figures that showed daily traffic on EDSA consists of 3,300 provincial buses, which is lower than the 12,000 city buses and 247,000 private vehicles plying the major thoroughfare.

He also pointed out that this regulation affected mostly “poor people, if not, small time businessmen from the provinces carrying their goods to and from Metro Manila or travel to the big city for some other personal business.”

“A unilateral imposition of an oppressive order by an agency is tantamount to disenfranchisement of valid franchise holder for the operation of public utility by a government agency which the State ought to protect,” the petition further read added.

Salceda’s filing followed the Ako Bicol party-list’s plea filed on April 29 asking the SC to strike down the memorandum as null and void ab initio(void from the beginning) for allegedly violating laws and the Constitution.

BUS BAN EDSA JOEY SALCEDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte asks Robredo: Why don’t you smile at me?
15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday teased Vice President Leni Robredo during their first meeting since she was linked to an alleged...
Headlines
Duterte rape 'jokes' bring laughter at PMA grad rites
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The pardoning of offenses is a tradition at graduation rites of the PMA, but the rape jokes are a recent addition.
Headlines
No proof of ‘Bikoy’ claims vs opposition — PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The man claiming to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos left the Philippine National...
Headlines
‘Holy Spirit 100% in favor of drug war’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Holy Spirit is “100 percent in favor” of the Philippines’ war on drugs, according to the country’s...
Headlines
It’s final: Filipino, Panitikan not required in college
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Filipino and Panitikan or Philippine Literature can be excluded as core subjects in college, the Supreme Court (SC) has ruled...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Docu on Duterte’s drug war to be shown in New York human rights film fest
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The filmmakers filmed Philippine cops in a span of six months to capture the murderous drug crackdown in action.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Alvarez willing to give way for Paolo Duterte's House speaker bid
3 hours ago
The Davao del Norte lawmaker said he would support the president's eldest son if he opts to run for speaker.
Headlines
15 hours ago
Duterte to PMA cadets: Secure Philippine sovereignty
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called on new military officers and cadets to act if the Philippines is “not run the way...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Nosy neighbors, family gossip headaches for privacy body
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
Complaints of invasion of privacy stemming from relatives and neighbors who talk too much are becoming a headache for the...
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘Philippines has right in South China Sea but no might yet’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
For Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Philippines has the “right” but “no might yet”...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with