Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) wants another shot at the speakership after being ousted from office last year.
Presidential Photo/Toto Lozano, File
Alvarez hopes to help Duterte admin in speakership comeback bid
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being ousted from office last year, Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) said he just wants to help the Duterte administration in seeking another shot at the speakership.

More than 180 members of the 292-strong House of Representatives voted Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to replace Alvarez in July last year.

Winning another term after the 2019 midterm elections, Alvarez has expressed intent to the speakership once again.

"Wala akong ibang intention except to offer myself to the administration para tumulong kasi ito 'yung second half ng Duterte administration. Marami pa ang kailangan i-deliver ng ating pangulo sa sambayanan," Alvarez told ANC's "Headstart" Monday morning.

Alvarez confirmed that he had already talked to President Rodrigo Duterte about his speakership bid but refused to disclose the details of the conversation.

The Davao del Norte lawmaker said his relationship with the president remains warm despite the House coup last year.

Malacañang earlier declared that Duterte would not meddle with the House speakership but according to Alvarez, dominant party PDP-Laban would wait for the president's call on the matter.

"Actually ang napag-usapan sa partido we will wait kung sino 'yung sasabihin ng ating pangulo being the chairman of the party. Kung sino 'yung sasabihin niya na eto ang susuportahan natin pagka-speaker 'yun po ang susundan ng lahat ng myembro," Alvarez said.

Alvarez mentioned at least two conditions that would make him step back from his speakership bid.

If confirmed that there is a video where he threatened to embarrass Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Alvarez said he would withdraw.

"Halimbawa meron talaga video na sinabi ko 'yun, I will withdraw from the speakership... Hindi dapat ko sinabi 'yun so pag nasabi ko man 'yun wala akong karapatan para tumakbong speaker ulit," he said.

Sara Duterte earlier said Alvarez "remains to be a very dangerous, Machiavellian individual who do not deserve peace" when the latter offered reconciliation.

Alvarez also said he was willing to support incoming Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, the eldest son of the president, if he were to pursue the speakership.

The lawmaker added that he sees nothing wrong if the president's son will become Speaker of the House, the fourth highest official in the Philippine government.

"Why not? 'Wag natin pagsamahin 'yung kesyo anak siya ng presidente hindi na siya pwede mag-aspire for speakership. In fact 'pag tumakbo si Cong. Paolo na speaker susuportahan ko," Alvarez said.

Paolo Duterte, however, has not yet made any statement expressing desire for leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PANTALEON ALVAREZ PAOLO DUTERTE SARA DUTERTE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
