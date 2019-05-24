More than 10 oppositions vs Cardema's party-list bid

MANILA, Philippines — More than 10 oppositions have been filed against the substitution of former National Youth Commission (NYC) chair Ronald Cardema as a party-list nominee, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Cardema, 33, made a last-minute bid for substitution as a nominee of Duterte Youth party-list, which won a seat at the House of Representatives.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the poll body has not yet decided on the case of Cardema.

"'Yung substitution ni Ginoong Cardema hindi pa rin napagdedesisyunan dahil meron pang mga oposisyon na na-file laban sa kanyang petisyon so kailangan i-address muna 'yung mga oposisyon na 'yon," Jimenez said in a press conference Friday.

Jimenez added that the oppositions against the substitution bid of the former NYC chair might be consolidated.

"As of last count, mahigit sampu ang nag-file ng opposition," Jimenez said.

The Comelec spokesman stressed that the issue is whether the poll body would allow the substitution of Cardema rather than withdrawal of Duterte Youth's nominees.

The poll body would have to resolve the issue of representation via nominee first.

Asked if Cardema would get to seat as a member of the House, Jimenez said the term of the newly-elected party-list has yet to start on June 30.

"At this point it's premature to say na hindi siya makakaupo or uupo siya kasi right now ang na-proclaim natin ang party-list and that stays," Jimenez said.

"Hindi naman magbabago 'yan. Ang kwestyonable lang ngayon ay kung sinong mauupo for that party-list," he added.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier said she would dissent to the application of Cardema for substitution.

"He filed it on a Sunday, May 12, which is not a regular work day. And didn’t file on last day, May 13," Guanzon said in a tweet.

Comelec chair Sheriff Abas, on the other hand, said majority of the commissioners have voted whether the petition was submitted in but a resolution has yet to be issued. — Patricia Lourdes Viray