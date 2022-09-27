Licensure Examination for Social Workers
September 27, 2022 | 10:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,955 out 4,723 passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Social Workers in Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2022.
List of passers: Licensure Examination for Social Workers
