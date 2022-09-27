^

Exam Results

Licensure Examination for Social Workers

The Philippine Star
September 27, 2022 | 10:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,955 out 4,723 passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Social Workers in Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2022

List of passers: Licensure Examination for Social Workers

 

 

 

SOCIAL WORKERS
