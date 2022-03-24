Medical Technologist Licensure Examination
March 24, 2022 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,268 out of 2,752 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2022.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination. Held on March 16 & 17, 2022. Released on March 23, 2022.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Recommended