Exam Results

Medical Technologist Licensure Examination            

The Philippine Star
March 24, 2022 | 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,268 out of 2,752 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination. Held on March 16 & 17, 2022. Released on March 23, 2022.

 

Medical Technologist Licensure Examination

17 hours ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,268 out of 2,752 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination
17 hours ago
Exam Results
