'KPop Demon Hunters' dress-up, maedeup tutorial at KCC Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) in Taguig is hosting a series of activities inspired by the popular Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

The film follows a K-pop girl group who are also demon hunters as they face off against a rising boy band whose members are demons.

"Our role is to open the door from pop culture to cultural appreciation, so the Filipino audience can experience the stories, skills, and values woven into these elements," KCC Philippines director Kim Myeong-jin said in a statement.

Kim particularly referenced the spiritual characters Sussie and Derpy, the black gat worn by the Saja Boys, and the hand-knitted maedeup bracelet worn by Jinu. Kim said these are centuries-old symbols of Korean life.

The magpie and tiger duo of Sussie and Derpy are modern interpretations of an iconic Korean painting, while the gat is a symbol of intellect and dignity from the Joseon dynasty.

The public is invited to visit the KCC's 5th floor exhibition hall on July 18 and 25 dressed up as their favorite "KPop Demon Hunters" character or in a traditional hanbok and gat, which can be provided onsite for a small photoshoot at the ongoing "Lights of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns" exhibit.

On the same days, guests can learn how to make their own maedeup bracelet at the center's library.

On August 2, the KCC will host a workshop where participant will create their own "Kkachi Horangi" painting that inspired Sussie and Derpy.

Outside of the KCC's walls, the public is encouraged to post online outfits inspired by "K-Pop Demon Hunters" for a chance at winning gat-themed prizes.

"Cultural appreciation is about recognizing the deeper meaning behind what we see on screen," Myeongjin ended. "We want this event to be a fun and meaningful celebration of creativity, tradition, and the bond between Korean and Filipino audiences."

